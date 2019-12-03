The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

20% of disabled Israelis experience discrimination in workplace

Large proportion of Israelis with disabilities say place of work does not provide for their disability, while 15% say their doctors’ clinic is not accessible.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 20:12
Disabled Israelis protest by blocking train tracks near Shfayim. (photo credit: DISABLED BECOME PANTHERS)
Disabled Israelis protest by blocking train tracks near Shfayim.
(photo credit: DISABLED BECOME PANTHERS)
A new poll published on Tuesday for the International Day of Disabled Persons showed that significant proportions of disabled people in Israel say they have experienced discrimination in the work place, and avoid doctors visits and leisure activities due to lack of accessibility.
The poll also demonstrated substantive dissatisfaction with disabled peoples’ quality of life, with their work place conditions, and with the medical care the receive from doctors.
The survey was conducted by the aChord Center: Social Psychology for Social Change at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on a sample of 473 people with disabilities and 1,010 people without disabilities.
According to the poll, 20 percent of respondents with disabilities reported that they experience discrimination in the workplace, compared with just 8% of respondents without disabilities.
It also found that 47% of people with hearing disabilities who are in employment , 42% of those in employment with mental health disabilities, and 39% of those in employment with visual disabilities feel that their workplace does not provide them with the adaptations they need.
In a further disturbing finding, the survey demonstrated that 15% of people with disabilities refrain from visiting a doctor because the clinic is not accessible for them.
Additionally, 34% of respondents with disabilities think that doctors don’t believe them when they describe suffering from pain, compared with just 18% of respondents without disabilities.
In the realm of social life and leisure, the survey found that around 42% of people with disabilities reported dissatisfaction and problems with accessibility relating to leisure facilities.
Some 25% of disabled people refrain from attending concerts and performances, while 21% of respondents with disabilities said that they are forced to miss social gatherings because places of entertainment are not accessible.
And more than one-fifth of people with disabilities, some 22%, refrain from using local or intercity public transport because it is not accessible for them.
According to the authors of the study, lack of accessibility to public transport has negative consequences for creating relationships and leading a full social life, contributing to the isolation of people with disabilities.
“The findings show that people with disabilities suffer daily from the incomplete formulation and application of accessibility regulations,” said Avremi Torem, Commissioner for Equal Rights of People with Disabilities, Ministry of Justice, noting that the health system has yet to introduce any accessibility regulations.
Shira Ruderman, CEO of the Ruderman Family Foundation, which was involved in commissioning the study, said that findings demonstrate that while achievements have been made, many challenges remain.
“The gaps in quality of life are a warning sign, and they show that in Israel in 2019 there are still too many physical, social, economic, and cultural barriers that impair all areas of the lives of people with disabilities, including their own personal wellbeing.”


Tags Israel health medicine disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Campus craziness By JPOST EDITORIAL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD Preparing for the election of a US Democratic president By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Efraim Zuroff Lithuania continues Soviet-style censorship 30 years post-independence By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by