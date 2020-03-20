25 Israelis stranded in Lima airport as El-Al plane takes off from Peru

Twenty-five Israeli citizens were left stranded in the Lima airport on Thursday night after El-Al planes chartered by the Israeli Foreign Ministry took off from Peru with about 1,100 people on board."What are the plans? Can someone please talk to us? It's been ten hours and nobody has talked to us," one frustrated traveler can be seen saying in a video published by Channel 12 News.
Peru is still under martial law in response to the coronavirus threat. Recent border closures and a nation-wide lockdown have left the 25 remaining Israelis unclear as to what lies ahead of them."There are people here who have no idea where they are going now," she added.
Israel’s ambassador in Moldova helped obtain the permits necessary for the planes to land. A third aircraft will bring additional students from Moldova on Wednesday.
The Foreign Ministry has also warned that the island of Luzon in the Philippines will close its borders on March 19.
משרד החוץ: 25 מטיילים נאלצו להישאר בפרו בגלל שלא היה מקום על הטיסות. במטוסי אל-על יגיעו לארץ 1,100 תרמילאים. המשרד ינסה למצוא פתרון למי שנשאר בפרו @KerenB_News pic.twitter.com/A9stuxDcTZ— החדשות - N12 (@N12News) March 20, 2020
Peru is still under martial law in response to the coronavirus threat. Recent border closures and a nation-wide lockdown have left the 25 remaining Israelis unclear as to what lies ahead of them."There are people here who have no idea where they are going now," she added.
The Foreign Ministry has already returned 380 Israeli students from Moldova on two Israir Airline flights.
Israel’s ambassador in Moldova helped obtain the permits necessary for the planes to land. A third aircraft will bring additional students from Moldova on Wednesday.
The Foreign Ministry has also warned that the island of Luzon in the Philippines will close its borders on March 19.