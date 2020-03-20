25 Israelis stranded in Lima airport as El-Al plane takes off from Peru

pic.twitter.com/A9stuxDcTZ משרד החוץ: 25 מטיילים נאלצו להישאר בפרו בגלל שלא היה מקום על הטיסות. במטוסי אל-על יגיעו לארץ 1,100 תרמילאים. המשרד ינסה למצוא פתרון למי שנשאר בפרו @KerenB_News March 20, 2020

The Foreign Ministry has already returned 380 Israeli students from Moldova on two Israir Airline flights.



Israel’s ambassador in Moldova helped obtain the permits necessary for the planes to land. A third aircraft will bring additional students from Moldova on Wednesday.



The Foreign Ministry has also warned that the island of Luzon in the Philippines will close its borders on March 19.