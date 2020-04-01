The survey, conducted from March 29 to 30, found that most Israelis are “worried” about their financial future, but believe that Israeli society will be able to recover from the crisis.

Concern about finances is higher among Arab citizens of Israel than among Jews (78% vs 62%), and is most prevalent among the 35-44 age group (75%) followed by the 25-34 age group (70%).

Stress Index - Some 40% of Israelis are experiencing high levels of stress since the start of the coronavirus crisis, compared to 30% who reported that they are not, and 29% who reported being moderately stressed.

On a scale of one to 10, the mean stress level among the Jewish public is currently at 5.47, while among the Arab public it is 6.46. Women experience slightly more stress (mean=5.88) than men (mean=5.39).

Regarding the capacity of Israeli society to recover from the crisis, 67% of Israelis said they are optimistic and 26.5% are pessimistic.

Confidence in government professional leadership - Some 63% of Israelis trust government health professionals to deal with the coronavirus, compared to 48% who trust the government's financial professionals. Public confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is relatively high (56%), as compared to confidence in Blue and White head Benny Gantz (28%).

