4.5 million citizens’ details insufficiently protected, comptroller says

Around 4.5 million citizens' details, including facial pictures, are not sufficiently protected from misuse or outside hacking, the State Comptroller's report said on Monday.The problems highlighted by the comptroller related to the Transportation Ministry's database for drivers licenses, as well as the private sector database for the biometric Rav Kav cards for use on public transport. The report said that the databases are “defined as a database with a high danger” of being misused or hacked.State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said that neither database had sufficient protections for privacy or from outside hackers and that those in charge did not even have comprehensive information with which to assess the protections.Of the 4.5 million smart bus cards, he noted that it was especially problematic that over 1 million childrens' identities and facial pictures were potentially exposed.Englman recommended that the Transportation Ministry immediately address these issues for the drivers license database and that the state authority for biometric smart cards start to perform oversight of the private sector smart bus cards program.The comptroller was harsher with the Transportation Ministry, noting that the Justice Ministry warned it already 14 years ago to address some of the ongoing concerns.The report also referred to a lack of legislation and addressing of information security regarding information held on 55,000 foreign workers and voice prints regarding 5,500 prisonersA separate recommendation in the report with major potential implications was that the government investigate the possibility of consolidating drivers licenses into the smart card program for efficiency purposes.Englman also criticized over 30 government agencies for failing to streamline their employees toward use of smart cards for access to their offices as opposed to old-fashioned and decentralized methods of access.Interestingly, the report did not look at the security of the state’s biometric database which has been hacked in the past.Petitions to the High Court of Justice had even held up that database for years until November 2016 due to security concerns.There is also an ongoing probe by the state’s Privacy Authority into Elektor, a company used by the Likud during the elections, which allegedly accidentally leaked private information of 6.5 million voters online.The probe has dragged on for months, but does not appear to have been part of the comptroller’s report.The Interior Ministry responded to the report saying that its own database “is a crucial and professional source of knowledge which provides more than a decade of experience in the biometric arena, and which is managed and secure with the highest protections for privacy.”The ministry praised efforts by the comptroller to reduce threats to privacy and redundancies in the databases kept by the Transportation Ministry, the private sector and by other authorities.