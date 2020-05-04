The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

4.5 million citizens’ details insufficiently protected, comptroller says

The report said that the databases are “defined as a database with a high danger” of being misused or hacked.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 4, 2020 16:03
Example of the biometric idenitity card (photo credit: INTERIOR MINISTRY)
Example of the biometric idenitity card
(photo credit: INTERIOR MINISTRY)
Around 4.5 million citizens' details, including facial pictures, are not sufficiently protected from misuse or outside hacking, the State Comptroller's report said on Monday.
The problems highlighted by the comptroller related to the Transportation Ministry's database for drivers licenses, as well as the private sector database for the biometric Rav Kav cards for use on public transport.
The report said that the databases are “defined as a database with a high danger” of being misused or hacked.
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said that neither database had sufficient protections for privacy or from outside hackers and that those in charge did not even have comprehensive information with which to assess the protections.
Of the 4.5 million smart bus cards, he noted that it was especially problematic that over 1 million childrens' identities and facial pictures were potentially exposed.
Englman recommended that the Transportation Ministry immediately address these issues for the drivers license database and that the state authority for biometric smart cards start to perform oversight of the private sector smart bus cards program.
The comptroller was harsher with the Transportation Ministry, noting that the Justice Ministry warned it already 14 years ago to address some of the ongoing concerns.
The report also referred to a lack of legislation and addressing of information security regarding information held on 55,000 foreign workers and voice prints regarding 5,500 prisoners
A separate recommendation in the report with major potential implications was that the government investigate the possibility of consolidating drivers licenses into the smart card program for efficiency purposes.
Englman also criticized over 30 government agencies for failing to streamline their employees toward use of smart cards for access to their offices as opposed to old-fashioned and decentralized methods of access.
Interestingly, the report did not look at the security of the state’s biometric database which has been hacked in the past.
Petitions to the High Court of Justice had even held up that database for years until November 2016 due to security concerns.
There is also an ongoing probe by the state’s Privacy Authority into Elektor, a company used by the Likud during the elections, which allegedly accidentally leaked private information of 6.5 million voters online.
The probe has dragged on for months, but does not appear to have been part of the comptroller’s report.
The Interior Ministry responded to the report saying that its own database “is a crucial and professional source of knowledge which provides more than a decade of experience in the biometric arena, and which is managed and secure with the highest protections for privacy.”
The ministry praised efforts by the comptroller to reduce threats to privacy and redundancies in the databases kept by the Transportation Ministry, the private sector and by other authorities.


Tags Israel state comptroller technology cyber security hacker
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As restrictions are lifted, Israelis go back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
2 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
5 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by