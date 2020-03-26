50,000 tune in to watch prayer to end coronavirus at the Western Wall

50,000 people watched the service live on the Western Wall Heritage Website and on Kol Lashon. The prayer was held on Yom Kippur Katan, the day before the beginning of the month in the Jewish calendar

The service was kept small, as the Western Wall Heritage Foundation stuck to strict adherence to the Health Ministry guidelines, creating designated spaces for the worshipers, and instructing people to keep proper distances apart before, during and after the service.

Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz attended the ceremony together with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Deputy Mayor Rabbi Yossi Deutsch.

Tens of thousands of people tuned in to watch dozens of worshipers as they came out to pray at the Western Wall on Wednesday evening, praying for the end of the coronavirus 'plague' and the speedy recovery of the sick.