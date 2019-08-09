7 tragedies that befell the Jewish people on Tisha Be’Av

ewish worshipper prays next to a pillar that Israeli archeaologists say formed part of the Second Temple, next to the Western Wall on Tisha Be'Av.. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Tisha Be’av, the saddest day in the Hebrew calendar, marks the destruction of both the First and Second Temple and numerous tragic events have befallen the Jewish nation beginning when the Israelites were wandering through the Sinai Desert. The Jerusalem Post looks at seven misfortunes that fell on the 9th of Av.



1. The Spies return from the Land of Israel with a bad report





While wandering in the desert to the Promised Land, Moses sent one spy from each of the 12 tribes to scout Canaan and bring back a report to the Israelites. When the 12 spies returned, 10 said that although the land “does flow with milk and honey” and presented large fruits that grow there to the Jewish people, “the people who live there are very powerful, and the cities are fortified and very large.” They also reported seeing giants, who they claimed could not be defeated.

Two of the spies, Joshua Bin Nun and Calev Ben Yefunah, silenced the Israelites, who had begun to panic, and told them that the land was conquerable, and that they should go now and take the land. They praised the land as well, but no one believed them and they chose to stand with the account of the other 10 spies.

Despite these two truthful accounts, the Jewish people cried and said they would rather go back to Egypt and die at the hands of the Egyptians. This night was the 9th of Av. The Israelites were punished for believing the lies and slander, and God decreed that they wander in the desert for 40 years.



2. The Destruction of the First Temple

The First Temple, built by King Solomon, was destroyed by the Babylonians in 586 BCE.

Nebuchadnezzar’s army plundered the Temple and then set fire to it. It burned for 24 hours until just after midday on the 10th of Av. Jerusalem was also destroyed. Many of the High Priests serving the Temple, as well as prominent figures were also murdered by the Babylonians, and as many as 100,000 Jews died.

Gold, silver and many of the holy vessels used in the Temple were carried off to Babylon, and many Jews were exiled to Babylon - present day Iraq. This exile lasted 70 years, and brought an end to the independence of the Kingdom of Judah.



3. Destruction of The Second Temple

The Second Temple, which was built by Zerubbabel in 516 BCE, stood for almost 600 years. It was destroyed in 70 CE by the Romans, led by the man who would become Emperor Titus. He and his armies besieged Jerusalem and as a result over two million Jews living in the city died from disease, starvation or were murdered when the Roman armies entered the city.

For three weeks battles between the Jews and the Romans raged, and on Tisha Be’av it culminated into a final battle, which the Jews lost despite putting up a strong fight.

Despite Titus ordering that the Temple not be burned, his soldiers set it alight later that day. Later, the Romans brought idols into what was left of the Second Temple and offered up sacrifices to their gods. The holy vessels and any gold and silver found were stolen by the Romans.

Over a million Jews were forced into exile in Rome, and this led to Jews moving to other parts of the world in future generations. It’s also believed that between 80,000 and 100,000 Jews were sold into slavery.

4. The Expulsion of the Jews from England in 1290

In July 1290, a general expulsion of Jews was ordered by King Edward I. He made it clear that by November 1, all Jews had to leave the country or face execution. The Hebrew date on which this edict was announced was Tisha Be’av.

About 2,000 Jews were exiled from England, while less than 100 converted to Christianity.

The Tower of London served as the main point of exit for Jews who sailed from England down the Thames River, and those expelled were charged a deportation tax by the constable of the tower.

The edict of expulsion ordered by the king was not viewed by historians as a sudden decision. For over 200 years prior to this, Jews were subjected to increased persecution. In 1144, the death of William of Norwich was attributed to the Jewish community there in the first known medieval accusation against Jews of ritual murder.

Following the edict in 1290, Jews were not allowed to live in England until the 1650s, under Oliver Cromwell.

5. The Expulsion of the Jews from Spain in 1492

On July 31, 1492, practicing Jews living in Spain had to make their final decision: Convert to Christianity or leave the country. The calamity, which fell on Tamuz 27, 5252, became linked with Tisha Be’av.

If conversos – apostate Jews – stayed and continued to keep their faith in secret, but were found out by the Inquisition, they would be tortured into admitting their “sin” and later be burned at the stake, all of which was ordered by the Church.

In March 1492, Ferdinand and Isabella instituted the Alhambra Decree, otherwise known as the Edict of Expulsion, which ordered the expulsion of practicing Jews from the country, ranging between 45,000 to 200,000.

However, almost 100 years before, in 1391, over half of Spain’s Jews had converted to Christianity as a result of religious persecution and pogroms.

The 1492 Edict of Expulsion was instituted to eliminate the influence of practicing Jews on Spain’s large converso population and ensure they did not revert to Judaism.

6. World War I begins

On August 1, 1914, Germany declared war on Russia marking the beginning of World War I.

The war affected Eastern European Jewry very badly as many Jews were forced to flee their homes and communities because of the fighting. It’s estimated that one million Jewish soldiers also served in the war. Moreover, on both sides of the war - Czarist Russia and Germany - Jews were seen as traitors. In Czarist Russia, Jews living near the front lines were forced out of their homes with no notice by the army. Much of the fighting also took place on the Eastern Front, where many Jews lived.

The end of World War I also brought with it a rise in antisemitism in both Germany and in Russia during the 1917 Revolution and beyond.

7. Treblinka death camp begins operating and start of deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto

On July 23, 1942, the Treblinka death camp began operating with the first deportation from the Warsaw Ghetto. In 15 months, the Nazis murdered about 870,000 Jews there.

Treblinka was the second-largest and one of the fastest killing machines the Nazis developed to gas Jews. Whereas 1.1 million people were murdered in Auschwitz-Birkenau between 1940 and 1945, it took just over a year to murder close to a million Jews at Treblinka, along with several thousand Romanis.

