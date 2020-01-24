8-year old child missing in Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina

A seven-year-old child from Jerusalem’s Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina was reported missing on Friday. Large police forces are searching for him alongside thousands of volunteers.

According to Israel Police, Qais abu Ramila was last seen on Friday afternoon and later reported missing by his family. He was last seen entering a car.His parents said they believed he was kidnapped.

MK Ahmad Tibi took part in the searches and called local residents to “let security services do their job and search for the child everywhere.”



Police forces in the area confronted dozens of residents who began to throw stones at the security forces, police spokesperson reported. 12 people were reported as lightly injured. "Things are worrisome," he told Ynet, "I hope that all doubts will be proven false and that the police and us will find the child in good health."

“We demand the police check security footage [from the streets],” his family told Maariv. “If it turns out he was kidnapped by [Jewish West Bank] settlers it would set the entire neighborhood on fire.”