8-year old child missing in Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina

A seven-year-old child from Jerusalem’s Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina was reported missing on Friday. Large police forces are searching for him alongside thousands of volunteers.
According to Israel Police, Qais abu Ramila was last seen on Friday afternoon and later reported missing by his family. He was last seen entering a car.His parents said they believed he was kidnapped.
“We demand the police check security footage [from the streets],” his family told Maariv. “If it turns out he was kidnapped by [Jewish West Bank] settlers it would set the entire neighborhood on fire.”
MK Ahmad Tibi took part in the searches and called local residents to “let security services do their job and search for the child everywhere.”
“Things are worrisome,” he told Ynet, “I hope that all doubts will be proven false and that the police and us will find the child in good health.” Police forces in the area confronted dozens of residents who began to throw stones at the security forces, police spokesperson reported. 12 people were reported as lightly injured by Ynet.
In July 2014 a Palestinian teenager named Mohammed Abu Khdeir was kidnapped and his body was discovered in the Jerusalem Forest, burned by his murderers. 29 year old Yosef Ben-David and two other Jewish-Israelis who were minors at the time were found guilty of the crime. Ben-David was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 20 years sentence, one of the minors was sentenced to life in prison, and the other minor, who was involved in the murder, was sentenced to 21 years in prison. In Israel, life imprisonment is usually a 20 year period.
The murder of Abu Khdeir is the subject of ‘Our Boys,’ a television miniseries aired on HBO.