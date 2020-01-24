The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

8-year old child missing in Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina

Police are searching after Qusai Abu Ramila, a seven-year-old child who was last seen entering a car.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 25, 2020 00:45
Missing 7 year-old Qusai Abu Ramila (photo credit: Courtesy)
Missing 7 year-old Qusai Abu Ramila
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A seven-year-old child from Jerusalem’s Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina was reported missing on Friday. Large police forces are searching for him alongside thousands of volunteers. 
According to Israel Police, Qais abu Ramila was last seen on Friday afternoon and later reported missing by his family. He was last seen entering a car. 
His parents said they believed he was kidnapped.
 
“We demand the police check security footage [from the streets],” his family told Maariv. “If it turns out he was kidnapped by [Jewish West Bank] settlers it would set the entire neighborhood on fire.” 
MK  Ahmad Tibi took part in the searches and called local residents to “let security services do their job and search for the child everywhere.” 
 
“Things are worrisome,” he told Ynet, “I hope that all doubts will be proven false and that the police and us will find the child in good health.”    
Police forces in the area confronted dozens of residents who began to throw stones at the security forces, police spokesperson reported.  12 people were reported as lightly injured by Ynet.   
 
In July 2014 a Palestinian teenager named Mohammed Abu Khdeir was kidnapped and his body was discovered in the Jerusalem Forest, burned by his murderers. 29  year old Yosef Ben-David and two other Jewish-Israelis who were minors at the time were found guilty of the crime.
Ben-David was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 20 years sentence, one of the minors was sentenced to life in prison, and the other minor, who was involved in the murder, was sentenced to 21 years in prison. In Israel, life imprisonment is usually a 20 year period. 
 
The murder of Abu Khdeir is the subject of ‘Our Boys,’ a television miniseries aired on HBO. 
   


Tags Jerusalem crime hate crime
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The survivors of the Holocaust matter By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Holocaust remembrance beyond the photo opportunity By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Do not annex the Jordan Valley By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gantz's stammering stance and Netanyahu's mudslinging By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by