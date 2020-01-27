77-year-old man found dead in Jerusalem mikveh

A 77-year-old man was found unconscious inside a mikveh, a ritual bathing pool, on Strauss Street in Jerusalem city center. Medical teams called to the scene performed CPR but were eventually forced to determine his death. The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.MDA paramedic Jacob Borochov said, "When we arrived, we saw a 73-year-old man unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. We were told that he was in the shallow water of the mikveh, and took him out from the water. We provided medical treatment and performed prolonged resuscitation operations, at the end of which we had to determine his death."
Translated by Alex Winston.
