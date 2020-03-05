91-year-old man stabs 92 year-old woman who refused to marry him

91-year-old man stabbed a 92-year-old woman on Tuesday after she turned him down and refused to marry him, the Israel Police spokesperson reported on Thursday. where both parties reside. Netanya where both parties reside.

The woman was injured below one eye, her ear, and the palm of one hand and needed medical treatment.

The man was arrested and indicted today on assault charges. Police requested he be kept under arrest for the duration of his trial.

Violence against women has been rising in Israel in recent years.