The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

AG to High Court: No problem with Yinon's actions on PM immunity

The High Court has not yet stepped in, even as Yinon made his opinion public on Sunday, which allowed the Knesset to move forward with forming a new ad-hoc committee to address immunity issue.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 15, 2020 15:46
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit formally backed Knesset Legal Adviser Eyal Yinon on Wednesday, in a legal brief to the High Court of Justice regarding Yinon's handling of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's immunity request.
Yinon issued a legal opinion on January 5 that permitted a 61 MK majority to establish an ad-hoc committee to rule on Netanyahu's request for immunity from bribery charges he is facing.
Such an ad-hoc committee was necessary in order to avoid a several month freeze of the case against Netanyahu since the Knesset is not in session, and without such a committee being established, the trial against the prime minister would be put on hold.
Netanyahu and the Likud petitioned the High Court to declare Yinon unfit to rule on the immunity issue, claiming he had a conflict of interest.
Yinon's wife, Amit Merari, was one of 25 lawyers involved in making recommendations to Mandelblit about whether to indict Netanyahu for bribery.
The High Court has not yet stepped in, even as Yinon made his opinion public on Sunday, which allowed the Knesset to move forward with forming a new ad-hoc committee to address the immunity issue.
Since in theory the High Court could still step in, Mandelblit made it clear that he did not view Yinon as having a conflict of interest.
Further, he backed Yinon's view that the issue of whether a committee could be established to rule on immunity while the Knesset is out of session was a straightforward procedural law ruling at the core of Yinon's duties.
In other words, Mandelblit did not view the question as a substantive legal issue which might implicate conflict of interest principles.
In addition, Mandelblit reiterated that Merari did not make the decision to indict Netanyahu and was only one of a very large number of lawyers involved.
Ironically, reports regarding Merari's role were that she helped water down the charges against Netanyahu in Cases 1000 and 2000, from bribery to mere breach of trust.
It was also reported that when Mandelblit included her in the deliberations, it was with the strategy that she would help him water down some of the charges.
It is unclear when the High Court will rule and the Knesset ad-hoc committee is moving forward in the meantime.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The storm's rainbow By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Steve Linde Holocaust Memorial Day: Israel to honor survivors By STEVE LINDE

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by