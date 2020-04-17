The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Amid coronavirus and Passover, Israel's food sales reach all-time high

As a result of the coronavirus, more Israelis remained at home for Passover than every before, while they might usually have been either vacationing abroad, visiting family or staying at hotels.

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 17, 2020 13:18
A woman shops at a supermarket in Jerusalem June 19, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A woman shops at a supermarket in Jerusalem June 19, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Food sales in Israel reached an all-time high in March 2020, with over NIS 4.36 billion spent on food, Globes reported.
According to figures from StoreNext, March 2020 saw a rise in around NIS 1.2b. spent on food compared to March 2019.
In addition, a total of NIS 5.4b. was spent in March 2020 on fast moving consumer goods like cleaning products. In the whole of 2019, Israelis spent NIS 47.3b. on fast moving consumer goods, meaning that March 2020 sales alone equated to one ninth of all 2019 sales, Globes reported.
The reason for the huge upsurge in food and fast moving consumer goods sales is twofold: The coronavirus pandemic and Passover.
As a result of the coronavirus, more Israelis remained at home for Passover than ever before, whereas they might usually have been either vacationing abroad, visiting family or staying at hotels. As a result of this and with restaurants around the country being closed due to restrictions, more Israelis had to stock up on food and supplies themselves.
Though Passover fell in April 2020 rather than March, people were stocking up on Passover purchases in the month before, Globes reported.
According to the data, the average Israelei spent over NIS 470 on food and beverage purchases in March.
This rise in purchasing is reflected in the sales data from multiple Israeli food companies.
Dairy giant Tnuva reported sales of NIS 584 million in March 2020, a 30% increase from March of the previous year.
Similarly, Strauss Israel saw a rise of 31% this March compared to the previous year, reporting sales of NIS 590m. The Central Bottling Company (Coca-Cola Israel) reported NIS 243m. this March, a 21% rise compared to March 2019.
Food manufacturer and distributor Osem dwarfed the aforementioned companies in terms of sheer profit increase, however, reporting a rise of 41% this March compared to March 2019. This is likely due to the fact that Osem manufactures dry goods such as pasta, which many Israelis were stocking up on as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the StoreNext data, however, the most impressive rise overall was Neto, with the food conglomerate reporting a jump of 55% in March 2020 compared to March 2019.


Tags Passover food Money data Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli business owners rage over the effects of COVID-19 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by