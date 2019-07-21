Meretz: Peretz spit in face of Labor voters

Labor head Amir Peretz and Israel Democratic Party head Ehud Barak.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz stepped up his attack on Labor leader Amir Peretz on Sunday, saying that he “spit in the face of his voters” by signing a deal with former Yisrael Beytenu MK Orly Levy-Abecassis instead of Meretz.
Horowitz told KAN radio that since Labor’s deal with Levy-Abecassis’s Gesher party was announced on Thursday, angry Labor activists have been coming to Meretz.
Meretz MKs met Sunday to debate whether to seek a political bond with former prime minister Ehud Barak’s Israel Democratic Party or the Arab-Jewish Hadash party or run alone in the September 17 election.
Hasash party leader Ayman Odeh told Army Radio that his top priority was recreating the Joint List of four Arab parties that ran together in 2015 but he did not rule out joining Meretz instead.
Peretz firmly ruled out seeking additional bonds with Meretz or Barak on Sunday. He said he made the decision, because he believes it will help woo right-wing voters and defeat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“There is no chance to connect to Barak or Meretz, because connecting with them will build walls preventing sectors who want to connect to us and to be part of the upheaval,” Peretz told Army Radio.
While Peretz firmly ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government, Levy-Abecassis appeared to leave open that possibility.
“It is very likely that we will not enter a Netanyahu-led government as long as there are indictments hovering over his head,” she told KAN radio.
