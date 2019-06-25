‘Apartheid justice’ responsible for wrongful arrest in rape case, says Arab MK

ARABS HAVE full representation in the Knesset, with MKs such as Ayman Odeh (Joint List)..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Arab MKs have denounced the police over its handling of the rape case of a seven-year-old child in one of the West Bank settlements which has roiled the country in recent days, and alleged that the incident a result of Israel’s ongoing control over the Palestinians.
IDF Military Advocate-General Maj. Gen. Sharon Afek withdrew an indictment against Palestinian Mahmoud Katusa on Tuesday morning, following numerous failings of the police investigation that led to his arrest.
“This is how an apartheid-style justice system looks, a Palestinian is guilty until proven innocent,” said Hadash MK Ofer Kassif.
“Only because of public and media pressure was it revealed that there was no evidence for putting him on trial. In the meantime, the rapist is walking around freely and [Internal Security] Minister Erdan, the liar and inciter, is still a minister,” said Kassif.
After Katusa was arrested and charged last Monday, right-wing politicians
labeled the rape an act of terrorism.
“This is not pedophilia, but plain terrorism,” Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said on social media.
The Military Advocate-General reported last Monday that there was no indication that the rape was motivated by nationalistic ideology, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister Hebrew newspaper, reported.
MK Heba Yazbak of Balad said that the “negligence of the police” in its investigation of the rape case was “part of the system of occupation and racism,” and stated that Katusa had been held in detention for two months without sufficient evidence “while politicians cynically used the outrageous rape incident for the purposes of incitement and propaganda, while at the same time the law enforcement agencies ignored the fact that the real criminal has still not been caught.”
Chairman of the joint Hadash-Ta’al party MK Ayman Odeh said that the only “nationalist” motivation in the whole case was that of the police, in reference to comments by several politicians that the rape was a terror incident motivated by Palestinian nationalism.
