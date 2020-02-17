Apple, Nespresso products flying from Israeli Duty Free shops

TouchIt stores at Ben-Gurion Airport’s Duty Free are first in sales of Apple and Nespresso products, compared to all other Duty Free stores at airports around the world by traffic, the two companies announced.Meanwhile, despite the coronavirus lagging down on world trade, TouchIt has enough stock to last until the end of June, the company said. Recently, Duty Free’s TouchIt by Office Depot, electronics stores in Ben-Gurion Airport’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, opened two TouchIt Tax Free stores in Eilat with an investment of NIS 2 million.The stores in Eilat will operate out of the Ice Mall and in the Red complex.