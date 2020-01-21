The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arab family to be evicted from east Jerusalem home on formerly Jewish land

Jewish heirs can reclaim property left in east Jerusalem, according to Israeli law.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 21, 2020 04:04
The Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque are seen from Silwan. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque are seen from Silwan.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
After a series of legal maneuvers, the Ateret Cohanim organization succeeded in having a Palestinian family from the neighborhood of Silwan near the Old City of Jerusalem on the grounds that the land was owned by Jews before 1948 on Sunday.
Ateret Cohanim is a right wing NGO that aids Jews in facilitating legal purchases of residential Arab properties in east Jerusalem.
According to Haaretz, the ruling could set a precedent for the eviction of another 700 Palestinian residents living in Silwan. 100 families are facing possible eviction orders in the neighborhood.
Silwan is located at the southern end of the Temple Mount near the Dung Gate and is home to the City of David archaeological site, believed to be site of the ancient city of Jerusalem during and before the Davidic dynasty. 
The Jerusalem neighborhood originally housed Yemenite Jews who arrived in Jerusalem in the late 1800's. The Jewish residents were forced out of the neighborhood and their homes were razed in 1938 by British authorities amid dangerous Arab revolts in the area.
Jewish heirs can reclaim property left in east Jerusalem, according to Israeli law.
The Jerusalem District Court accepted a request by the Ateret Kohanim organization in 2001 to be named trustees of the land on the grounds that it was Jewish property. The organization became the trustees of the Benvenisti Trust, a Jewish trust that had been active in the area in the early 1900's.
The state transferred the land to Ateret Cohanim in 2002 without informing the Arab residents. The organization then began efforts to evict the residents which culminated on Sunday with a decision by a Jerusalem judge to order the eviction of the Rajabi family, which has lived in the neighborhood since at least 1975.
The Rajabi family's three-story home houses 17 Palestinians. "There is no other home for me and my family to go to," said Nasser Rajabi, according to AFP. The family's lawyer, Mohammed Dahla, said that they would file an appeal.
"My father bought this house and I was born in this house. We didn’t take it from anyone. We’d never even heard about the Yemenites until they sued us. I’m not leaving the house, where would I go? We will die before they get us out,” said Rajbi, according to Haaretz.
The court refrained from imposing court fees on the Palestinian defendants and stated that "it would behoove the state to consider in appropriate instances providing a solution for those evicted from their homes."
The Benvenisti Trust has purchased additional tracts of land previously managed by the Israeli General Custodian, which manages land that may have belonged to Jewish trusts before 1948, according to Peace Now.
"This is an attempt to displace a Palestinian community and to replace it with an Israeli one, in the heart of a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem," said Peace Now in response to the decision. "In addition to the hard blow to the prospects for a two-state solution by preventing a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem, this is an injustice and an act of cruelty to throw out families who have lived lawfully in their homes for decades."
The Jerusalem District Court's verdict stated that "It would have been good if the two sides had settled the conflict peacefully."
A report by Peace Now and Ir Amim in 2016 on the lawsuit filed by Ateret Cohanim claimed that in the cases that Arab houses were purchased by the organization, and not acquired through legal maneuvers, they used a Palestinian front man in order to conceal the identities of the true buyers and threatened occupants with eviction.
The report pointed to the Abu Nab family as an example of Silwan residents who moved to the area from west Jerusalem after the 1948 war and are now threatened with losing their homes for a second time. Peace Now stressed that while Jews were provided with a legal mechanism to return to properties they owned before 1948, Palestinians were not provided with the same right. Peace Now warned of an escalation in the friction and violence already experienced regularly in Silwan.
"We don't have any problem with Jewish neighbors; really we don't," said Zuheir Rajabi, a resident of Silwan, in the 2016 report. "But these aren't neighbors; these are people who come with police and guards and court orders, and all they do is try to throw us out of here."
Daniel Luria, Ateret Cohanim's executive director, dismissed the Peace Now report in 2016 as grossly “biased and flawed,” both ideologically and legally.
"The radical left-wing organizations behind the report simply have an agenda which opposes the realization of the centuries-old Zionist dream of returning to our Jerusalem...and an agenda which promotes [an] anti-democratic stance of free and open real estate sales, regardless of religion, creed, or race," said Luria.
“By returning to these old Jewish neighborhoods, and paying good money and acting in accordance to the law, we are both fulfilling the Zionist dream, and righting a historical wrong,” added Luria, stressing that “one should take some of the Ir Amim [and] Peace Now claims with a grain of salt.”
Ateret Cohanim has reportedly been informed by the Registrar of Nonprofit Associations that it was at risk of dissolution due to a lack of transparency, according to Haaretz. The organization has rejected the claims.
Daniel K. Eisenbud contributed to this report.


Tags East Jerusalem Jerusalem NGO Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by