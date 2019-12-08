Are Erdan, the court and police uniting on weapons possession sentences?

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Acting Police Chief Moti Cohen met and appeared to unite on Sunday to pressure the state prosecution to seek stiffer sentences for weapons possession crimes in a bizarre and unusual alliance.Erdan said that the state prosecution cuts too many plea bargains regarding weapons possession crimes and that the sentences for the deals are too lenient. Focusing on the Israeli-Arab sector, Erdan said that illegal weapons possession is rampant and that lenient sentences dictated by the prosecution are losing any of the deterrent power that punishments are supposed to have.He took the unusual step of calling on the courts to start rejecting plea bargains en masse in weapons possession cases and to start handing down stiffer sentences of their own initiative.Although courts confirm more than 90% of plea bargains cut by the state in deference and to reduce their overwhelming case-load, officially courts have the right to reject any deal and can issue a stiffer or more lenient sentence.Speaking after the meeting with Erdan, Hayut did not directly fault the state prosecution and did not directly address the Israeli-Arab sector, but said that the courts have discretion to reject plea deals and hand down their own sentences.According to a joint statement, she also agreed with Erdan and Cohen that weapons possession as a crime is out of control and that stronger efforts need to be taken to combat the phenomenon.Spokespeople for the state prosecution said that they had no response as they were completely taken by surprise by the meeting and the statement.It was unclear how the new initiative would impact relations between the state prosecution and the courts, two branches which often act as allies in resisting pressure by the political class.In contrast, it was unusual for Erdan and Hayut to appear to work together against the state prosecution when Erdan has been a frequent critic of the court and Hayut has staunchly defended the legal establishment from political interference.