Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

As U.S. leaves Syria, Netanyahu reiterates: Israel can rely only on itself

Netanyahu said that the IDF is prepared – offensively and defensively – to deal with any threat, and has “overwhelming power” to do so.

By
October 10, 2019 14:01
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Memorial Service for the Victims of the Yom Kippur W

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Memorial Service for the Victims of the Yom Kippur War at the Herzl Memorial Hall in Jerusalem, October 10 2019. (photo credit: GPO/AMOS BEN GERSHOM)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not mention US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria at the annual Yom Kippur War memorial ceremony on Thursday, but seemed to have it in mind when he said that Israel can ultimately rely only on itself.

“We do not aspire to be 'a nation that dwells alone,' but that is how we were forced to stand at the beginning of the Yom Kippur War,” he said at the ceremony at Mount Herzl, noting that American assistance arrived only toward the end of the war.

“As in 1973, also we very much appreciate the United States' important support, which has greatly increased over the years, and also the United States' enormous economic pressure it is exerting on Iran,” he said. But, he added, “we always remember and apply the basic principle that guides us: Israel will defend itself, by itself, against any threat.”

Netanyahu said that the IDF is prepared – offensively and defensively – to deal with any threat,  and has “overwhelming power” to do so. He said this power includes fire power and the spirit of the people, which is something inherited from the Yom Kippur war generation.

Netanyahu said that the current focal point of aggression in the region is Iran, which is constantly arming itself, has recently downed an American drone and attacked Saudi oil facilities, and threatens constantly to “wipe us off the map.”

“Time after time Iran tries to attack us,” he said, “and therefore we must stand ready to protect ourselves against this danger.”


Related Content

RIVLIN GREETS celebrants.
October 10, 2019
Sukkot with the president

By ALAN ROSENBAUM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings