As U.S. leaves Syria, Netanyahu reiterates: Israel can rely only on itself

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not mention US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria at the annual Yom Kippur War memorial ceremony on Thursday, but seemed to have it in mind when he said that Israel can ultimately rely only on itself.



“We do not aspire to be 'a nation that dwells alone,' but that is how we were forced to stand at the beginning of the Yom Kippur War,” he said at the ceremony at Mount Herzl, noting that American assistance arrived only toward the end of the war.

“As in 1973, also we very much appreciate the United States' important support, which has greatly increased over the years, and also the United States' enormous economic pressure it is exerting on Iran,” he said. But, he added, “we always remember and apply the basic principle that guides us: Israel will defend itself, by itself, against any threat.”Netanyahu said that the IDF is prepared – offensively and defensively – to deal with any threat, and has “overwhelming power” to do so. He said this power includes fire power and the spirit of the people, which is something inherited from the Yom Kippur war generation.Netanyahu said that the current focal point of aggression in the region is Iran, which is constantly arming itself, has recently downed an American drone and attacked Saudi oil facilities, and threatens constantly to “wipe us off the map.”“Time after time Iran tries to attack us,” he said, “and therefore we must stand ready to protect ourselves against this danger.”

