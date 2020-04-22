The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

As many as 10,000 coronavirus test kits from China found faulty

Health Ministry inspecting whether discolored liquid could impact veracity of test results

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 22, 2020 20:17
A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Lake Success, New York (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Lake Success, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Magen David Adom was forced to stop testing for coronavirus on Wednesday for over an hour after it was discovered that the patented liquid into which the testing sticks need to be dipped before a screening can be administered was potentially faulty, Shafir Bottner, director of Magen David Adom’s paramedic education school, told The Jerusalem Post.
The liquid was part of a testing kit that had been purchased from China.
Concern over the substance was raised when an employee at one of the labs noticed that the color obtained during the test was different than it was supposed to be. According to media reports, the health system believes that around 10,000 tests have been taken with this liquid in recent days and some – if not all – of these tests could have to be retaken.
The health funds and MDA are currently awaiting a decision by the Health Ministry as to the next steps. In the meantime, they were asked only to use those test kits that they are confident are not faulty from known testing kit competitors.
“In light of the fluid color changes in some of the test tubes, we recommend that you use only the systems produced by Biological Industries or NOMAD until we update otherwise,” the Health Ministry informed the health funds.
Bottner said that MDA checked in with all its drive-through, home testing and other facilities and quickly confirmed what tests they had available.
“We took out what wasn’t compatible, and the test centers are working again,” he said, adding that MDA still expected to complete around 6,000 or 7,000 tests on Wednesday.
Bottner said that this is not the first time a fault in the testing kits has been discovered or that the testing centers or labs have been lacking a needed component to screen people.
He reiterated that it is unclear if the liquid impacted the veracity of the results.
“The important thing is that no one will have any misinformation,” Bottner continued. “If someone needs to be re-swabbed, we will do it. There is nothing to worry about.”
On April 20, 13,342 tests were taken, according to the Health Ministry, the highest number of tests in a single day to date.


Tags Magen David Adom China test Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy To my daughter regarding her canceled Poland mission: Choose life! By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Paul Packer We cannot forget the Holocaust By PAUL PACKER
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
5 Iran shows off drones that can reach Israel, threat increases
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by