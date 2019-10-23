Australian PM pressures Israel to extradite Malka Leifer

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for the legal proceedings in Israel against alleged pedophile Malka Leifer to be carried out as quickly as possible so that she can face justice in Australia.



In a statement to the press after meeting two of Leifer’s alleged victims on Tuesday, Morrison said that he had raised the issue with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and noted that Australia’s relationship with Israel was based on a “shared commitment” to justice and the rule of law.

Just met with PM @ScottMorrisonMP

An extremely productive and encouraging meeting. The PM expressed that he has raised this issue directly with @netanyahu & will continue to raise Australia's strong interest in the case with the @IsraeliPM

We felt heard and supported. — Dassi Erlich #bringleiferback (@dassi_erlich) October 23, 2019

Dassi Erlich and Nicole Meyer, two of the three sisters who have alleged that Leifer sexually abused them at their high-school where she was the principal, met with Morrison on Tuesday in the Australian capital Canberra to ramp up pressure for Leifer’s extradition to Israel to stand trial on the 74 charges of sexual abuse against minors that she stands accused of.Leifer was first arrested in Israel in 2014 after she fled Australia in 2008, but has claimed to be mentally unfit for trial and extradition proceedings against her have been repeatedly delayed.Morrison “commended” Erlich and Meyer for their “brave campaign for justice for the horrific allegations of abuse committed against them, and others,” and said that his government “stands with them.”Added the Australian prime minister “This matter is currently before the justice system in Israel and we call for the matter to be resolved transparently and quickly.”Morrison said that he had “previously raised this commitment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu” and would continue to do so “with the incoming Israeli leadership,” while also noting that Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and embassy officials had also frequently raised the issue with their Israeli counterparts.“Australia is a strong and committed friend and partner of Israel. That friendship is based on many things, including our shared commitment to justice, democracy and the rule of law,” Morrison added.Leifer fled Australia to come to Israel in 2008, but legal proceedings against her only began in 2014, during which she claimed to be mentally unfit for extradition.Following a private investigation into her behavior in 2017, the police began its own investigation and arrested Leifer in 2018 on suspicion of feigning mental illness to avoid extradition.

