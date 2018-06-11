BREAKING: Woman injured in Afula stabbing, assailant captured

A young woman was stabbed and badly injured Monday afternoon in the northern Israeli city of Afula.



According to Magen David Adom, EMTs and Paramedics evacuated the 18-year-old victim to Haemek hospital in moderate to severe condition with stab wounds to her upper body, after she managed to walk a few steps and collapsed next to an Aroma coffee shop.





Police who were dispatched to the scene said they identified a suspect who began to flee and refused to stop, after which they fired at his legs and arrested him.



A knife was found in his possession.



The stabber

has been identified as a Palestinian man in his 30s from the West Bank city of Jenin. Police are investigating possible motives, and have not ruled out terrorism.This is a developing story.