BREAKING: Woman injured in Afula stabbing, assailant captured

Crime scene [illustrative].
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A young woman was stabbed and badly injured Monday afternoon in the northern Israeli city of Afula.
Police who were dispatched to the scene said they identified a suspect who began to flee and refused to stop, after which they fired at his legs and arrested him.
According to Magen David Adom, EMTs and Paramedics evacuated the 18-year-old victim to Haemek hospital in moderate to severe condition with stab wounds to her upper body, after she managed to walk a few steps and collapsed next to an Aroma coffee shop.
A knife was found in his possession.
The stabber
has been identified as a Palestinian man in his 30s from the West Bank city of Jenin. Police are investigating possible motives, and have not ruled out terrorism.This is a developing story.