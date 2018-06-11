June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

BREAKING: Woman injured in Afula stabbing, assailant captured

Police are investigating motive, not ruling out terror.

By
June 11, 2018 13:01
Crime scene [illustrative]

Crime scene [illustrative]. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A young woman was stabbed and badly injured Monday afternoon in the northern Israeli city of Afula.

According to Magen David Adom,  EMTs and Paramedics evacuated the 18-year-old victim to Haemek hospital in moderate to severe condition with stab wounds to her upper body, after she managed to walk a few steps and collapsed next to an Aroma coffee shop.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Police who were dispatched to the scene said they identified a suspect who began to flee and refused to stop, after which they fired at his legs and arrested him.

A knife was found in his possession.

The stabber has been identified as a Palestinian man in his 30s from the West Bank city of Jenin. Police are investigating possible motives, and have not ruled out terrorism.

This is a developing story.






Related Content

Terror Israel
June 11, 2018
Bill to punish Palestinians for pay-for-slay scheme heads to final vote

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut