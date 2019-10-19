Baby girl dies on connection flight to Israel from Thailand

According to the pilot's report, the baby stopped breathing when they flew near the city Kazan on their way to Moscow.



The pilot decided to make an emergency landing. The emergency medical crews at the airport attempted to provide the baby with medical care, but eventually were forced to determine her death.

"During a flight on the Phuket-Moscow route, a baby girl born in 2018 felt unwell," Aeroflot, the airline of the flight, said in a statement. "The captain decided to make an emergency landing in Kazan to evacuate her for urgent medical treatment. Despite the efforts of the medical staff that arrived at the airplane, the baby girl passed away."The foreign ministry reported that they called on "the Jewish community in Kazan, Russia, to help the family during these difficult hours."This article was translated from Maariv by Tamar Beeri.

