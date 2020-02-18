Ben & Jerry's whips up enthusiasm over its Purim costume contest

The slogan for Ben and Jerry's Israel's upcoming Purim costume contest might be: Peace, Love & Creativity. The ice-cream company posted photos of previous years' participants on its Instagram account on Tuesday and urged dairy-dessert lovers to fire up their sewing machines and staple guns to prepare for this year's competition. "Do you feel Purim is knocking at the door?" the company posted. "This is the time to start to invest [in making costumes] because our costume competition is getting closer."
One photo shows a group of friends who have dressed as different perks found at a VIP screening, one of which is a pint of Ben & Jerry's Cookies & Cream flavor, always a popular option. Another particularly detailed creation shows a woman who is half a pint of Phish Food (with all the requisite ingredients, including chocolate ice cream, marshmallow and caramel swirls and fish made out of fudge) and half a pint of the newer, low-calorie line known as Moo-Phoria, introduced to compete with the bestselling diet-friendly dessert, Halo Top. The woman's face and body are half white, half blue, to match the background colors of the two cartons. A third photo shows a young couple dressed as Peanut Butter Cup and Bob Marley's One Love flavors, carrying pints of the real thing. If these previous contestants try their luck again, the competition will be fierce, but those with a sweet tooth will want to keep their spoons -- rather, eyes -- on the prize: Half a year's supply of Ben & Jerry's.If they gave away a full year's worth, it's likely that nobody would be able to fit into their costumes the next year. The contest details will be posted soon, the ice cream company promised. In the past, the company has introduced Jewish holiday-themed flavors, such as Charoset ice cream for Passover, but there is no word yet on a special Purim flavor, nor on one for the third elections. The company announced it was accepting suggestions for a third-elections flavor after this current round of elections was announced. When Israelis run into each twice, they say, "Third time, ice cream," meaning the next time they see each other, they'll buy each other an ice cream. But so far, Ben & Jerry's hasn't debuted any new flavor that can capture the absurdity of the electoral process.
View this post on Instagramמרגישים את פורים מתדפק על הדלת? זה הזמן להתחיל להשקיע כי תחרות התחפושות שלנו מתקרבת הפרס הראשון: חצי שנה אספקה של גלידה כל הפרטים ממש בקרוב, ומניסיון התחרויות הקודמות - כדאי להתחיל כבר עכשיו לחשוב על תחפושת! בתמונה: חלק מהמצטיינים של שנה שעברה #purim #purim2020 #icecream #icecreamlover #benandjerrys #benandjerrysicecream
