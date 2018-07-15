July 15 2018
|
Av, 3, 5778
|
Benjamin Millepied heading to Tel Aviv this fall

Husband of Natalie Portman will bring his dance troupe to the Suzanne Dellal Center

By
July 15, 2018 14:48
1 minute read.
Actress Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied arrive at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards

. (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

 
Natalie Portman may have very publicly turned down a trip to Israel earlier this year. But this fall, the actress's French husband, Benjamin Millipied, will be visiting Tel Aviv.

Millipied, a famed French dancer and choreographer, will be in Israel in October for a series of three performances at the Suzanne Dellal Center in the Neve Tzedek neighborhood of Tel Aviv. Millipied will be appearing with the troupe he founded in 2011, the LA Dance Project.

One of the works to be performed in Tel Aviv, "Orpheus Highway," was directed and choreographed by Millepied, and "explores the tragic love story of its eponymous mythological protagonist through an intricate juxtaposition of film and live dance performance," according to the event listing. 

The Suzanne Dellal Center confirmed to The Jerusalem Post last week that Millepied would be appearing with his dance troupe in Israel for the three shows. A representative for the center said it was not yet clear if the famed choreographer would be participating in the post-performance discussion.

Millepied and the Israeli-born Portman first met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, in which they both starred and he choreographed. The couple married in 2012 and have two children. In 2014, Millepied told Yediot Aharonot that he was in the process of converting to Judaism.

Millepied accompanied his wife to Israel when she filmed A Tale of Love and Darkness in Jerusalem in 2014.

Earlier this year, Portman made a splash when she publicly declined to come to Israel to accept the Genesis Prize awarded to her; the actress said she does not support BDS but she also didn't want to appear to be endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



It is unclear if Portman will be accompanying her husband to Israel in October.

