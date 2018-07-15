Benjamin Millepied heading to Tel Aviv this fall

.
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Natalie Portman may have very publicly turned down a trip to Israel earlier this year. But this fall, the actress's French husband, Benjamin Millipied, will be visiting Tel Aviv.
Millipied, a famed French dancer and choreographer, will be in Israel in October for a series of three performances at the Suzanne Dellal Center in the Neve Tzedek neighborhood of Tel Aviv. Millipied will be appearing with the troupe he founded in 2011, the LA Dance Project.
One of the works to be performed in Tel Aviv, "Orpheus Highway," was directed and choreographed by Millepied, and "explores the tragic love story of its eponymous mythological protagonist through an intricate juxtaposition of film and live dance performance," according to the event listing.
The Suzanne Dellal Center confirmed to The Jerusalem Post
last week that Millepied would be appearing with his dance troupe in Israel for the three shows. A representative for the center said it was not yet clear if the famed choreographer would be participating in the post-performance discussion.
Millepied and the Israeli-born Portman first met on the set of Black Swan
in 2009, in which they both starred and he choreographed. The couple married in 2012 and have two children. In 2014, Millepied told Yediot Aharonot
that he was in the process of converting to Judaism.
Millepied accompanied his wife to Israel when she filmed A Tale of Love and Darkness
in Jerusalem in 2014.
Earlier this year, Portman made a splash when she publicly declined to come to Israel to accept the Genesis Prize awarded to her; the actress said she does not support BDS but she also didn't want to appear to be endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
It is unclear if Portman will be accompanying her husband to Israel in October.