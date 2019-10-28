Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Na'ama Issachar's mother

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabat met Yafa Issachar, the mother Na'ama Issachar, who was convicted of smuggling drugs into Russia. Netanyahu said, "I'm making a daily effort to bring her back."



Yafa Issachar was interviewed on 103 FM on Sunday, and said she was "worried that Naama would be taken to a prison in Siberia." "[I hope] to send her optimism, even when I don't know what's going on. I keep trying to mentally strengthen her so she doesn't break. I don't know who to believe and who doesn't, but I have to keep her calm. I already know today not to fall into the trash. In the meantime, Na'ama is still there. "

In addition, in an interview with Channel 12, Issachar expressed concern that the Russians would move her daughter to a more remote prison in the country. "My fear is how long it's going to take," "Isachar said," Winter is starting and she has heard rumors that when she goes to a more remote prison, she can go to Siberia. "About a week ago, Netanyahu and Putin discussed the possibility of granting amnesty to Isachar. Minister of the Environment, Ze'ev Elkin, was interviewed several days after the call and told the Russian newspaper "Izbastya" that the affair "damaged the relationship between Israel and Russia.""I sincerely hope that President Putin, with all the power he has, will be able to solve this problem and bring Na'ama home so that we can continue developing relations between the states - as it has been until now," Elkin added.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });