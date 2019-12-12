The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Benjamin Netanyahu

High Court: Netanyahu can stay PM for now

Mandelblit rejected the arguments about incompetence and about Netanyahu being weaker as a transitional prime minister, and called the question of whether he could form a new government theoretical.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 13:37
NETANYAHU (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
NETANYAHU
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The High Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can remain premier for the time-being, rejecting one of the petitions seeking his resignation.
A separate petition was recently filed and it appeared that the second petition is still in play.
The rejected petition, filed by the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel, sought to have Netanyahu fired for one of three reasons: 1) that he was incompetent; 2) that as a transitional prime minister the indictment against him obligated him to resign; and 3) that he was prohibited from forming a new government.
Essentially, the petition argued that possibly even a sitting prime minister with a full government in place might need to resign once indicted, as Netanyahu was indicted on November 21, but that Netanyahu is in a weaker legal position since he has no government to hold together.
This argument ran into resistance from Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
Though Mandelblit was the authority who issued the bribery indictment against Netanyahu, he also rejected attempts to be the hand that would push the prime minister out of office.
Mandelblit rejected the arguments about incompetence and about Netanyahu being weaker as a transitional prime minister, and called the question of whether he could form a new government theoretical.
He explained that until Netanyahu had 61 MKs supporting him, no legal analysis needed to be performed.
High Court Justices Noam Sohlberg, George Kara and Yosef Elron endorsed Mandelblit's views on most of these issues.
A separate petition was later filed by hi-tech sector officials demanding that Mandelblit explain whether Netanyahu's ability to form a government needs to be decided now that third elections are set, such that the public will know if there are limits on Netanyahu when they vote.
The High Court previously gave Mandelblit until December 18 to respond.
It was unclear what the High Court's decision meant for that second petition, if anything.
The High Court also fined the Movement NIS 3,000 for failing to wait long enough to receive answers from Mandelblit and Netanyahu on the issues brought before the court.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Politics high court of justice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for term limits By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Needed: A think tank for the Zionist bookshelf By GIL TROY
Shmuley Boteach No Hold Barred: Even when Trump glorifies Israel he’s called an antisemite By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Why do some cheer Trump’s Jewish tropes? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Taking over the land By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by