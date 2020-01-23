Bennett looks to close illegal Palestinian businesses at Ariel Junction

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has instructed his office to look into what could be done to demolish illegal Palestinian businesses at the Ariel Junction, on the pretense that these companies were a party to the murder of Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, who died in a terror attack there last year.Journalist Haggai Huberman reported in the "Matzav HaRuah" publication that Bennett gave the order following a meeting on Tuesday with Tamar Ettinger, widow of Rabbi Ettinger, who was killed at Ariel Junction last year. On March 18, 2020, Palestinian terrorist Omar Abu Lila stole a gun from IDF soldier Gal Keidan, who was on guard duty at the junction, and shot at three vehicles, including one that belonged to Ettinger, sending three bullets through the windshield. Ettinger was the father of 12 and was head of the Oz and Emunah Yeshiva in south Tel Aviv.Bennett met with Tamar Ettinger during a tour of the Binyamin Regional Council and said to her, "Part of the work that I am trying to do is to prevent the next attack. To harm the terrorists [ability to carry out attacks]. I will make sure that terrorists don't earn money to harm us."He said he does not have plans to "relax" his efforts anytime soon.Ettinger asked Bennett to take action against the Palestinian businesses at Ariel Junction not only because they are illegal, but because she feels that they are a disruption the area and can hinder the work done by IDF soldiers patrolling there. At Ettinger's funeral, Bennett was one of those to eulogize, saying that "Rabbi Ahiad was a hero in his life and death."