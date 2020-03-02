The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Biden: Palestinians should stop incitement, Israel should stop annexation

"We need to make sure that enduring bipartisan support for Israel is above politics and beyond politics," he added

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 2, 2020 04:19
DEMOCRATIC 2020 US presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden attends a campaign event in Las Vegas. (photo credit: REUTERS)
DEMOCRATIC 2020 US presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden attends a campaign event in Las Vegas.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Sunday that a two-state solution "is the best way to ensure a secure and peaceful Israeli future for the Jewish and democratic state of Israel."
In a recorded video speech to the audience at the AIPAC policy conference, Biden apologized that he could not attend the conference in person due to his preparations for Super Tuesday, in which residents from 14 states will cast their ballots. "Israelis wake up every morning facing an existential threat from their neighbors' rockets from Gaza, just like this past week," Biden said, "that's why I've always been adamant that Israel must be able to defend itself. It's not just critical for Israeli security. I believe it's critical for America's security. That's why I'm so proud of the Obama administration, unprecedented support for security, including the life-saving Iron Dome system."
He also emphasized the need to advance peace Israel and the Palestinians and criticized a possible Israeli move to annex settlements in the West Bank. "You don't have to be anti-Palestinian to be pro-Israeli," said the former vice president. "Israel and Palestinian children are equally deserving of safety, security, and an opportunity to pursue their dreams. We all need to work together to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza because there is a crisis and we're not going to achieve that future if we don't condemn steps on both sides that take us further from peace," he continued.
"Palestinians need to eradicate incitement on the West Bank. They need to end the rocket attacks from Gaza. They need to accept once and for all the reality and the right of a secure democratic and Jewish State of Israel in the Middle East," said Biden.
"And Israel has to stop the threats of annexation and settlement activity like the recent announcement of building thousands of settlements, in E-1," he added. "That's going to choke off any hope for peace. And to be frank, those moves are taking Israel further from its democratic values, undermining support for Israel in the United States, especially among young people of both political parties. That's dangerous. We can't let that happen. We can't let Israel become another issue that," he concluded.
Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg will speak live at AIPAC on Monday. He is expected to be the only candidate to speak at this year's annual conference. Senator Amy Klobuchar addressed the audience earlier on Sunday, and said: "I will never stop fighting for a strong US Israel relationship period. I am also committed to a peace process that can lead to a two-state solution that allows Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace and security. And to me that means working with all parties to support direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians that can produce this two-state solution."
"We need to make sure that enduring bipartisan support for Israel is above politics and beyond politics," he added. "That includes not only working toward a two state solution, but also security assistance, opposition to BDS, supporting congressional delegations and strong economic relations between our two countries."
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, that was expected to send a video speech as well, dropped out of the race on Sunday night, and told supporters in South Bend, Indiana that he recognizes that he has no path for the Party's nomination.


Tags Israel aipac United States joe biden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Only way to prevent fourth elections is for everyone to go vote By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 How Iran’s regime spread coronavirus to the Middle East
An Iranian boy gestures as he wears protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus in Tehran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by