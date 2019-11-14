Blue Flag 2019: 40 jets, 800 personnel attend IAF's most advanced drill

The fourth bi-annual Blue Flag aerial exercise hosted by the Israeli Air Force has wrapped up after two weeks of advanced drills with five international air crews participating and F-35 stealth fighter jets taking part for the first time.An estimated 800 personnel, technical and administrative personnel from different air forces took part in the drill which took place between Sunday, November 3rd until Thursday, November 14th at the Uvda Air Force base north of Eilat.Uvda airbase hosts squadrons training in the Negev Desert and has an advanced training center, which trains aircrew in numerous exercises. It is also the base of the “Flying Dragon” or “Red” Squadron which plays the role of enemy aircraft in exercises and ground teams which operate enemy ground targets such as missile launchers and radars and infantry soldiers who act as terrorists during these training scenarios.Along with the dozens of Israeli aircraft taking part, some 40 aircraft from the United States (12 F-16s), Greece (4 F-16), Germany (6 Eurofighters) and Italy (6 Eurofighters along with 6 F-35s and one G550) took part in the drill.“This is a coalition, maybe not one in wartime, but an important coalition,” a senior IAF officer involved with the drill said.Capt. B, who flies F-15s and who was participating for the third time in Blue Flag, told The Jerusalem Post that to see participants return and want to come to the drill “is incredible.”“I believe that you have to learn something new every day,” said Capt. B, whose name cant be disclosed for security purposes, moved to Israel from the US in order to fulfill his dream of being a fighter pilot in the Israeli Air Force."The most obvious solution might not be the most obvious solution to the scenarios we are given," he said. “The 4th, 4 ½ and 5th generation platforms all have their specific advantages and most of the scenarios in the drill are such that you cannot fly without alone without the other platforms.”Prior to the drill, the military said that “the exercise is of paramount strategic importance and will have a significant impact on the Israeli Air Force, the IDF and the State of Israel. The IAF is practicing and will continue to practice in collaboration with foreign air forces to maintain its competence and readiness, to strengthen the ties and interests between the forces and to encourage and strengthen the joint learning between the forces.”“The cooperation will enable high-quality international training, mutual learning, and development of flight techniques, and after action review techniques will offer an opportunity to strengthen relations between countries,” the statement added.Blue Flag 2019 was the first time that F-35 fighter jets participated in the exercise which was last carried out in November 2017 where seven foreign air forces took part. According to a senior IAF office, one of the main goals of this year’s Blue Flag is to train and understand the 5th generation F-35 stealth fighter.The Italians, who brought half of their entire force to participate in the drill, has in the past few years been building their force and came to learn about the F-35 from Israel, the first airforce which used the platform in military operations.While there were fewer air crews taking part, senior IAF officers stressed that there was the same number of aircraft taking part and this year’s Blue Flag was the most advanced exercise which provided high quality aerial combat training with both 4th and 5th generation platforms, giving the opportunity to conduct joint tactical flights against a variety of threats using advanced technology.“Every country acts differently, including how they threat,” the senior officer involved in the drill said, adding that “it’s important to see how the other forces operate” so pilots can think differently than they are used to.As part of the exercise, dozens of flights were carried out where the jets simulated air-to-air combat, air-to-ground combat, dealing with the threat of advanced surface-to-air missiles and scenarios of combat in enemy territory called Nowhereland.During a debrief before taking to the air on Sunday, pilots from the participating countries were told of the various challenges facing them during their morning exercises such as jammers, camouflage, mobile ordinance interception, threat prioritization and low altitude flying.“This will be new and hard for everyone,” the Israeli pilot told the audience. “Tomorrow war so today we train.”