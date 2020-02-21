Blue and White to Labor: Remove Gantz from your ads

Blue and White asked Labor-Gesher-Meretz to remove the image of Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz from the ads currently being used by Labor-Gesher-Meretz ahead of the March elections.

In the ads as they now appear Gantz is on the Right, with Amir Peretz, Orly Levy-Abekasis and Nitzen Horowitz. As Hebrew is read from Right to Left, Gantz is the first person the reader sees when reading the sign.

Blue and White claims the ad is meant to give those who see it the false impression Labor and Blue and White have joined forces and that by voting for Labor one is supporting Blue and White, which is not the reality.

In their appeal, Blue and White mentioned that in 2013 Election Committee head Elyakim Rubinstein ruled that The Jewish Home party may not use the image of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on its ads. Should Labor not heed the request, Blue and White will turn to the Election Committee.

Labor argued that while they are determined to “lead to a turn-about in the upcoming elections” Blue and White is “wasting energy and time over ads.”

Labor expressed surprise Blue and White chose to appeal against “their one ally” and said it will “continue to support Gantz.”