COVID-19 test manufacturer makes ultra-Orthodox employees work separately



However, Katz continued to criticize the lack of social distancing in the Haredi community, saying that "for us, in most non-ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, we hear about the new guidelines and accept what the state asks, while in Bnei Brak, in Mea Shearim and in a million other neighborhoods - they are anti-state."

"After learning that two employees had violated the Ministry of Health's instructions, I decided to exercise caution so as not to jeopardize employees," Katz said.



"We are currently investigating whether there are other employees who acted contrary to the guidelines, in order to ensure workers' peace and essential work," he added.



"I have a responsibility to the employees, and people who violate the Ministry of Health guidelines - I will do what I think is right with them," he added.