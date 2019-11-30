The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Changing the world, one joke at a time: Finger Awards by Comedy for Change

“Comedy for Change is an international community of A-list writers who feel the responsibility to use their craft and platform for social change,” said Marcus.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 30, 2019 21:14
OMRI MARCUS is the founder of Comedy for Change (photo credit: Courtesy)
OMRI MARCUS is the founder of Comedy for Change
(photo credit: Courtesy)
They say laughter is the best medicine, but it also has the power to create social change, and Finger Awards to be given out on December 5 at the Content London event in Kings Place in London, sponsored by the organization Comedy for Change, will honor those whose comedy has had an impact on society.
Omri Marcus, the director of the competition and the founder of Comedy for Change, said, “It was George Orwell that once said that every joke is a tiny revolution. It is clear today the unique power of comedy to shake perceptions, raise awareness, ridicule social injustice and sometimes even literally change legislation. Our international community is all about join forces to educate and collaborate.”
The Finger Awards initiative is truly global in scale and was led by a steering committee that includes famous names from all around the world, including multiple Emmy Award winner Rob Kutner from the US (Conan, The Daily Show), Alessandra Orofino from Brazil (The Gregg Show), comedian Dan Ilic from Australia and Keri Lewis Brown from the UK (K7Media).
“Comedy for Change is an international community of A-list writers who feel the responsibility to use their craft and platform for social change,” said Marcus.
Nominations for the first Finger Awards included 80 candidates from over 30 countries and included stand-up routines, trolling acts, TV shows, ad campaigns, podcasts and more.
In addition, the community will grant a lifetime achievement award for outstanding contribution to society to someone who has been tireless in their efforts to raise awareness of issues of importance using comedy.
The issues that come up in the awards finalists’ comedy are as varied as the comedians themselves, including Nigerian political corruption, James Corden’s response to Bill Maher’s call to bring back fat-shaming, breaking stereotypes about Muslims, abortion, a tampon tax, misleading credit card terms and more.
Marcus is a 21st century Israeli renaissance man, who became a writer on the comedy series, Eretz Nehederet, when he was in his early 20s and has written for and created several comic and reality series. He is also the head of Screenz Originals, a global company that creates entertainment-driven, interactive customer experiences and volunteers as head of publicity for Eye from Zion, a humanitarian organization that performs free medical surgeries in Third World countries. The organization, established by his father in 2007, has saved the sight of hundreds of people (mainly children) around the world.
Marcus is mindful of the fact that, while it is important to take the power of comedy to change hearts and minds seriously, it’s also key that comedy remain irreverent and funny, especially in an age when political correctness has many in the entertainment industry afraid to say a word for fear of causing offense.
“It’s complicated,” he admitted. “That’s the million-dollar question, how to be funny in the age of political correctness... I think this attitude is more dominant in the US than the rest of the world. But that’s the question that people in comedy are asking themselves, is the current situation good for comedy or bad?”
Although that question may never be answered definitively, Comedy for Change and the Finger Awards will continue to seek out the finest in socially engaged comedy.
“Our goal is to change the world one joke at a time,” said Marcus.


Tags Israel comedy Charity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Set a prisoner policy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by