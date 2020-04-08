Chief of Staff visits Bnei Brak as IDF distributes food

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak on Tuesday, as the IDF prepared to deliver packages of food to families throughout the city.
Kochavi met with a series of officials from the division's command who presented the efforts being carried out as part of Operation Laser Beam during the visit.
OC Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yedai and OC Paratroopers Brigade Brig.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman accompanied Kochavi during the visit.
Kochavi visited the city on Sunday as well, shortly after soldiers from Home Front Command, assisted by paratroopers, were deployed to the city in order to help fight the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deliver food to at-risk populations, including the elderly and disabled.
In an attempt to curb the continued spread of the highly infectious and deadly virus, Bnei Brak was turned into a “restricted” city, with residents only allowed to leave for specific reasons.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.