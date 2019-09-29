Netanyahu not returning mandate to Rivlin despite talks ending without deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided against returning his mandate to form a government to President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday, even though negotiations between Likud and Blue and White ended without an agreement after two hours of talks at the Knesset on Sunday morning.



A Likud spokesman said Netanyahu would first make another effort to form a government, which could mean turning to other parties.

"The Likud is very disappointed that Blue and White was unwilling to compromise," the party said.No further meetings were set with Blue and White. It was not immediately clear when Netanyahu would return the mandate if his final attempt fails. If that happens, Rivlin is expected to task Blue and White leader Benny Gantz with building a coalition. Sources close to Rivlin said he was prepared to receive the mandate back from Netanyahu and that there was no meeting or formal procedure required.Blue and White blamed the lack of progress on the Likud for not giving up its demand to negotiate as a bloc of 55 MKs on the Right."Unfortunately, the Likud is sticking with its 'Netanyahu comes first' precondition," a Blue and White spokeswoman said. "The Likud is insisting on sticking with its bloc of 55 MKs and empty slogans that will result in Netanyahu dragging Israel into an unnecessary third election. Israel deserves a broad, liberal unity government under Gantz and we will continue to work for this goal."The Likud complained that Blue and White did not answer the question of whether Netanyahu could start out as prime minister as part of a compromise initiated by Rivlin. Likud officials said no progress could be made because Gantz is abroad.Netanyahu's party also blamed the stalemate on Blue and White's number two Yair Lapid"Lapid is torpedoing a unity governemnt, because he does not want there to be a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office between Netanyahu and Gantz," a Likud spokesman said. "He wants the rotation to be of Gantz and himself, and for this, he is willing to drag the country to elections."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });