Coronavirus: 14,326 infected, patients in serious condition decreasing

The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in Israel reached 187, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday. The figure marks an increment of six people in the past 24 hours.In addition, 14,326 people have been infected (+443 since Tuesday morning). Of them, 483 are currently hospitalized. Some 148 Israelis are in serious condition, including 111 who are intubated. The number of patients in serious condition has been decreasing in the past few days, after peaking at 182 on April 17.Over 75% of those who succumbed to the virus were older than 70: 25.54% were between 70 and 79, 33.15% between 80 and 89 and 29.89% between 90 and 99.Overnight Monday, a 48-year-old passed away at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, marking the first time a younger patient with no pre-existing conditions died of COVID-19 in the country.So far, 4,961 people have recovered.Speaking to Ynet, Deputy Health Secretary Prof. Itamar Grotto said that the current wave of the outbreak in Israel is concluded. He said that in the upcoming national holidays of Yom Hazikaron and Yom Haazmaut measures will still be enforced to prevent people from gathering and traveling, and the same is happening with the month-long Muslim holiday of Ramadan.Asked about the re-opening of schools, Grotto pointed that ,"If the education system starts to operate again, it is clear to us that there will be more people infected. The state has to decide how much risk it is willing to take."As of Wednesday morning, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 2.5 million, with some 177,000 deaths, 45,000 of which in the US.