Coronavirus: Health ministry urges Israelis not to enter PA territories

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Wednesday called on all Israeli citizens and foreign tourists not to enter the Palestinian Authority-controlled territories in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus , and out of concern for the public’s health.

The ministry said the decision was taken after the discovery of coronavirus cases in Bethlehem, Bet Jala and Tulkarem.

The ministry also called for avoiding public gatherings, including religious congregations, in the PA territories.

Meanwhile, the PA government announced on Wednesday morning that no new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the past few hours. It said the health condition of the 30 patients infected with the virus remains stable, adding that 20 of them were males while the remaining 10 were females.

PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said 3,639 Palestinians were in home isolation. They include 2,950 in Bethlehem, 500 in Hebron and the rest are in Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarem and Kalkilya.

Milhem said samples have been taken for testing from 13 Palestinians from the villages of Hizma and Jaba’a who were in contact with an Israeli infected with the virus at a Rami Levy supermarket in the area. The results of the tests will be announced at a later stage, he added.