The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus causes muted festivities over Purim

While there was still a definite Purim buzz about town in the modern city of Jerusalem on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the celebrations were somewhat subdued.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 11, 2020 21:02
A Jewish father and his children wearing their Purim costumes, in this case, inspired by the fictional character of Superman (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A Jewish father and his children wearing their Purim costumes, in this case, inspired by the fictional character of Superman
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
“There was for the Jews light and gladness, happiness and honor,” says the Scroll of Esther after the events of Purim unrolled, while the ancient Persian city of Shushan “rang with joyous cries.”
While there was still a definite Purim buzz about town in the modern city of Jerusalem on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the celebrations were somewhat subdued.
The Jerusalem Municipality cancelled its traditional Purim events, including the renowned Purim party in the Machane Yehuda market, the family celebration event at Kikar Safra in front of city hall in downtown Jerusalem, and the street party in Nachlaot.
Indeed, at the usually buzzing First Station complex close to the German Colony, there was only a smattering of families by mid-morning, in contrast to the usual throngs witnessed there on other holidays, while events put on there before noon were sparsely attended.
“It’s the saddest Purim in Jerusalem ever,” said Yinon who lives with his wife Dikla and their three children in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, and usually attend\ the Kikar Safra celebrations.
“There’s nothing to do, all the events are cancelled,” he said despondently, although his children appeared to think that ice cream they had picked up was adequate compensation, for the meanwhile.
Hadas from Beit Hakerem with her two daughters dressed in sparkling Frozen costumes, concurred that it was a “somewhat sad Purim,” but said that she was making the best of the situation.
She said she was not unduly concerned about the virus, saying that as a nurse she has to deal with “a lot worse on hospital,” wards, although added that her Purim had been made even more difficult since her husband was in quarantine having returned from a conference in Germany.
Asaf Saloman, a tour guide from Jerusalem’s Katamon neighborhood, said that compared to recent years unofficial celebrations on Tuesday evening were visibly smaller, albeit still quite well attended, but that Jerusalem’s city center many restaurants were largely deserted Wednesday morning.
Despite this gloomy atmosphere, synagogues around the capital were still thronged by worshippers going to hear the Scroll of Esther read, and large numbers of people dressed in flamboyant costumers, as is de rigueur on Purim, could be seen streaming to and from the houses of worship on the morning of the holiday.
And in the ultra-Orthodox Bayit Ve’gan neighborhood, spirits were as high as ever, with revelers dressed nattily in their Purim costumers and dancing raucously at a central square, although the whiff of alco-gel hand-wash was a prevalent aroma on the streets.
One shopkeeper in the neighborhood said that nothing much had changed despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, and said that he had not witnessed any panic buying of supplies such as has been seen elsewhere.
Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahum lamented that the municipality had to cancel its traditional events and said that the celebrations had definitely been more subdued than previous years.
“This is the reality, but everyone is in quiet admiration for how the country is dealing with the coronavirus, despite the way it is hitting the economy and destroyed the tourism industry for the next few months,” Hassan-Nahum told The Jerusalem Post.
“But next year in Jerusalem, we’re going to do it bigger and better, and we’ll make sure we make up for this year,” she pledged.


Tags purim culture in jerusalem coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rivlin’s time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by