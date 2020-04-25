The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus under control among Druze – Health Ministry

There have so far been 37 infected Druze out of a population of 149,267. Some 3,021 people have been screened.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 25, 2020 20:35
View of snow on Mount Hermon in the northern Druze city of Majdal Shams, on December 27, 2019 (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
View of snow on Mount Hermon in the northern Druze city of Majdal Shams, on December 27, 2019
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Only around 1% of people screened for the novel coronavirus among the Druze population have tested positive, a new report by the Health Ministry revealed Friday.
There have so far been 37 infected Druze out of a population of 149,267. Some 3,021 people have been screened.
For perspective, 19% of people tested for coronavirus in Bnei Brak were founded to be infected, 9% of Jerusalemites and 6% of Arab Israelis in the town of Deir al-Asad. All three of these cities were forced to lockdown in order to reduce their rates of infection.
The Druze villages with the highest number of virus cases are Peki'in (15), Maghar (8) and Isfiya (4). All the rest of the country’s 13 villages in which people were tested have had two or less cases.
Last week, Israel implemented the first lockdown of Arab-Israeli towns to help curb the spread of the deadly virus. These included Deir el-Asad and Beineh, located in the Galilee region in northern Israel.
Currently, parts of the Jewish Israeli cities of Netivot and Beit Shemesh are under lockdown.



