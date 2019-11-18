Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit recently asked the police to complete further investigations into Case 4000, following Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu court hearings, in order to make a final decision on his criminal indictment. The police have already completed the investigation into the case, and have returned the materials to the Judea and Samaria Court. Now, Mandelblit will return to the discussion table to decide on charges against Netanyahu. Meanwhile, the headquarters of the pro-Netanyahu demonstrators, who usually protest near the attorney-general’s home in Petah Tikva on Saturday night, are planning to schedule a rally against the legal process being pursued against the prime minister. Likud officials argue that the protest date was not chosen intentionally. According to the leaks from advisors close to the prime minister, the court is planning to publish its decision on Netanyahu's case during the week. According to these officials, Mandelblit is expected to rule in favor of an indictment against the prime minister. However, it is possible that the decision will be published in the next few, according to sources. This may link it to the day Gantz is supposed to return his mandate to establish a government. It seems that despite many allegations raised during the hearing, the State Attorney's Office continues to hold on to its original positions presented in the hearings.