Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The David Tower Hotel is something of an anomaly in the city of Netanya - a rich and ornate evocation of a bygone age. Architect Michael Azoulay, who oversaw the project, has created a space that is impossible to ignore.Complex floor patterns, thick rugs, walls with oriental motifs in relief, luxurious fabrics, exotic light fixtures – all contribute to the unique ambience of what is essentially a boutique hotel built overlooking the Mediterranean. The first seven floors of the construction comprise the hotel, while the remaining 29 are occupied by apartments.



Invited recently to sample the breakfast and spa, we accepted with eager anticipation. The Israeli breakfast is legendary, so how would this one stand out?

Well, for starters, besides all the things we have come to expect, there were several hot dishes, which made a welcome addition to the fried eggs and omelets on offer.Potatoes in a rich, fresh cream sauce and a casserole of macaroni gave an innovative touch. The shakshouka was served in individual metal dishes, ensuring it stayed hot, and proved not to be over-spicy.There was a huge selection of breads of all shapes and sizes, likewise cheeses, and some judicious hunting even located a small helping of smoked salmon and cream cheese. Just in case all this wasn’t calorific enough, there were also thin-crust pizzas with plenty of topping. Of course, one could also load the plate with many different salads and crudités.Best of all the unlimited coffee was superb. Trying to avoid caffeine poisoning, we had three cups each and decided that was enough.After this banquet breakfast, we were shown around the hotel. Our guide started with the two suites, which are available at $700 a night. The color schemes in all the rooms are a tasteful cream, brown and black, with either blonde or light brown parquet flooring.Beds are king-size, and the well-equipped adjacent bathrooms are in travertine marble.A regular room is a mere $300 a night, and the prices include breakfast.Having inspected the rooms, it was now time to enjoy the spa. All the other guests had booked massages, but as I dislike them intensely, I sent my husband for one instead. But there is still plenty to enjoy in the spa – a pool long enough to feel you are doing lengths, a sauna and Turkish bath. The pool area has very comfortable wicker chairs in which to relax after the swim, recliners and plastic palm trees which will never wither.The nonslip cream floor tiles are an inspiration, and the view from the large windows is of the Netanya promenade, with real palm trees waving in the breeze and the blue ocean as far as the eye can see.The David Tower is an interesting addition to my town’s amenities, and deserves to succeed. Of course, a great deal of money was invested, but also a huge amount of thought, artistic invention and awareness of tradition.It’s a pity that small things mar the overall excellence – incorrect English spelling on the wall motifs for example – but a stay at the David Tower is guaranteed to be an awesome experience. Before you leave, be sure to inspect the floors of the elevators, fitted with opulent pink and silver three-dimensional tiles. Things of beauty – or the apotheosis of vulgarity? You decide.David Tower HotelKosher8 David Hamelech Street, Netanya. (09) 373-0013Breakfast: NIS 110. Served from 7:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m.The writer was a guest of the hotel.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



