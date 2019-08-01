Alex Rodriguez may bring MLB series to Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, continued to enjoy Israel ahead of JLo's Thursday night concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, with A-Rod even suggesting that he may bring a Major League Baseball international series to Israel



As JLo prepared for her appearance on her It's My Party! world tour, A-Rod posted video of her rehearsing dance moves Wednesday in a barely-there peach-colored thong at the concert venue, as well as a photo of her with dancers, captioned, "Rehearsals in Tel Aviv with the best dancers in the world," a reference to the World of Dance finalists and winners who are performing with her on her tour.

What should be the next international destination for the @MLB series based off @JLO's #ItsMyPartyTour stops?



Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Spain, Russia or elsewhere?! — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) July 31, 2019

A-Rod has been posting enthusiastically about his Israel visit on social media, as well as inquiring about how popular a sport baseball is in Israel, and Wednesday he tweeted the question: "What should be the next international destination for the @MLBseries based off @JLO's #ItsMyPartyTour stops? Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Spain, Russia or elsewhere?!"Many fans responded that Israel should definitely host a MLB series. There are dozens of promotional MLB series around the world, including in countries such as England that have no tradition of professional baseball. Currently, no baseball events are scheduled for Israel.In a photo A-Rod posted of himself with his daughters at the venue, he wrote, "What an amazing time we are having on my first trip to Israel! The people have been wonderful and have such energy. I will definitely be back and recommend visiting this incredible country! ❤️"Meanwhile, the Israeli celebrity news site Pnai Plus caught JLo on the balcony of her hotel suite Wednesday afternoon, looking jet-lagged and clad in pajamas, with no makeup, clutching a smoothie. The site reported JLo and A-Rod cancelled a planned outing to go biking on the beachfront promenade with their children so she could rest. But although the paparazzi got their candid shot of the singer squinting into the sunlight, JLo had the last laugh, since the pop diva who recently turned 50 looked a good deal better than most of us would after an international flight with the kids.

