Flo Rida takes in the sites in Israel

Flo Rida performing in Rishon Lezion.
(photo credit: DANIEL STRAVORAVDIS)
X
Rapper and musician Flo Rida spent several days in Israel last week, and performed for a crowd of several thousand fans in Rishon Lezion.
Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, may have arrived in Israel for a concert. But he made plenty of time to tour Israel, and he appeared to be deeply moved by the experience.
The rapper posted 10 photos to Instagram of his travels around the country, including from Jerusalem's Old City, the Dead Sea and many Christian holy sites.
"Another First. Walking in the footsteps of Jesus Christ in the Holy City of #Jerusalem," he wrote. "How can you not be different after experiencing the #HolyLand."
On Thursday night, Flo Rida entertained his fans in Rishon Lezion with hit after hit - from "Whistle" to "Good Feeling" and "Low."
"Performing in the #HolyLand was epic," he wrote. "I fed off the people’s energy throughout the night. Can’t wait to return."
The Israeli hip hop group The Ultras opened for the American rapper, and he was later joined on stage by a special guest: Israeli pop star Shiri Maimon.
"@shirimaimon1was a gift to me and the people," Flo Rida wrote.
Maimon performed the hit "Wild Ones" with the rapper, filling the role that Sia sung in the original song.
"Thank you for inviting me to go on stage with you!" Maimon wrote on Instagram. "It was hot and fun! See you soon."