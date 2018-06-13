June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Miss Iraq meets Miss Israel... in Jerusalem

After a selfie forced her to flee Baghdad, Sarah Idan reunited with her Israeli counterpart in Jerusalem.

By
June 13, 2018 11:30
4 minute read.
Miss Iraq meets Miss Israel... in Jerusalem

Contestants Miss Iraq, Sarah Eedan (R) and Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman (L) pose together for a selfie, during preparations for the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant in Las Vegas, United States November 13, 2017. (photo credit: SARAH IDAN/SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA REUTERS)

For several months in 2017, Sarah Idan was celebrated across Iraq for her beauty and grace as the Miss Iraq winner.

But by the end of the year, she and her family were no longer welcome in the country and even received death threats.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


What changed?

A selfie - of course - with her fellow Israeli contestant in the Miss Universe pageant.

Six months later, Idan is in Israel visiting the country and reuniting with her former competitor, and she is being greeted like a hero by the locals.

"Shalom/Salam from Jerusalem ," Idan posted on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a short video of her and Miss Israel 2017, Adar Gandelsman.


Idan toured the capital and also stopped by Azura, the Iraqi-Jewish restaurant in the Mahane Yehuda shuk, and chowed down on a plate of stewed okra, or bamya.




"I don't think Iraq and Israel are enemies, I think maybe the governments are enemies with each other," Idan said in an interview with Channel 2 News on Tuesday. "With the people - there's a lot of Iraqi people that don't have a problem with Israelis with the Jewish people."

Ofir Gendelman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman for the Arab world, praised Idan's visit on Twitter in both English and Arabic.

"Miss Iraq Sara Idan is currently visiting Israel & has reunited w/ Miss Israel, her old friend from the @MissUniverse pageant," he wrote on Tuesday. "Welcome to Israel! Friendly relations between Israelis & Arabs will defeinitely [sic] help in ushering in a better tomorrow for all of us in the Middle East."


Idan arrived this week after being invited to take part in the American Jewish Committee Global Forum in Jerusalem.

The controversy began in November, when Idan traveled to Las Vegas with close to 100 other young women to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. There she met Gandelsman, and the pair hit it off. Both women posted selfies together on their Instagram feeds, Idan captioning hers: "Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel." The swift and harsh reaction in Iraq left Idan persona non grata in the country, and she has been living in Los Angeles ever since.


When the pair reunited in Jerusalem, Idan told Gandelsman she had always hoped to meet her again, but assumed it would be in Los Angeles - not in Jerusalem.

Neither Idan nor Gandelsman placed in the Miss Universe competition last year, but it's clear they won something else entirely.


Related Content

The Givati Brigade completed a training exercise to prepare the soldiers for combat
June 13, 2018
Following in Jesus’ footsteps to serve in the IDF

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut