Nintendo Israel celebrates International Pokémon Day with Pokémon league

Nintendo Israel is celebrating the 24th annual International Pokémon Day with the establishment of the Israel Pokémon League.Starting in February, fans of the popular Pokémon video game series can come every few weeks to the Nintendo store in Dizengoff Center, Tel Aviv, and challenge for a badge. Just like in the games, winning eight badges makes one eligible to take part in the 2020 Pokémon Master Championship in the fall. "The league is the perfect way to celebrate the brand," Freddy Wilzek, manager of Israel's Pokémon community, told The Jerusalem Post."It's amazing to see all these Pokémon fans come to play."The move reflected Nintendo Israel's commitment to supporting the local fan-base, which includes sponsoring conventions, selling merchandise, hosting Pokémon Trading Card Game matches and launching games."As someone who has been following Pokémon for over 20 years, it's just a big pleasure," Wilzek said. "We feel that Nintendo Israel is a real partner. They're more than just a business."International Pokémon Day is celebrated around the world every February 27, the day Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green first hit stores. In the 24 years since, it has become a media juggernaut and is the one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, second only to the Mario franchise.