The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Nintendo Israel celebrates International Pokémon Day with Pokémon league

Starting in February, fans of the popular Pokémon video game series can come every few weeks to the Nintendo store in Dizengoff Center, Tel Aviv, and challenge for a badge.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 20:25
Pokemon. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pokemon.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Nintendo Israel is celebrating the 24th annual International Pokémon Day with the establishment of the Israel Pokémon League.
Starting in February, fans of the popular Pokémon video game series can come every few weeks to the Nintendo store in Dizengoff Center, Tel Aviv, and challenge for a badge. Just like in the games, winning eight badges makes one eligible to take part in the 2020 Pokémon Master Championship in the fall.
"The league is the perfect way to celebrate the brand," Freddy Wilzek, manager of Israel's Pokémon community, told The Jerusalem Post.
"It's amazing to see all these Pokémon fans come to play."
The move reflected Nintendo Israel's commitment to supporting the local fan-base, which includes sponsoring conventions, selling merchandise, hosting Pokémon Trading Card Game matches and launching games.
"As someone who has been following Pokémon for over 20 years, it's just a big pleasure," Wilzek said. "We feel that Nintendo Israel is a real partner. They're more than just a business."
International Pokémon Day is celebrated around the world every February 27, the day Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green first hit stores. In the 24 years since, it has become a media juggernaut and is the one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, second only to the Mario franchise.


Tags video games dizengoff center Gaming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by