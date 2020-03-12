The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

'Eretz Nehederet' finds black comedy in the coronavirus outbreak

Everything in between the opening and closing poked fun at all the usual targets — politics, celebrities and Fauda — but kept coming back to the virus.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 12, 2020 09:48
Eretz Nehederet host Eyal Kitzis (photo credit: COURTESY OF KESHET 12)
Eretz Nehederet host Eyal Kitzis
(photo credit: COURTESY OF KESHET 12)
The Purim edition of Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country), Israel’s premiere television comedy program, unleashed its gallows humor on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday night and proved that laughter can be the best medicine.
“Even if we can’t leave it, we still have a wonderful country,” said host Eyal Kitzis at the show’s ended.
He opened by saying that the prime minister and the Ministry of Health had announced that all Israelis returning from abroad would go into quarantine, and, referencing the song, “Waiting for Messiah,” by Shalom Hanoch, added, “The country is falling apart, the stock market crashed, people are jumping off the roof, and the Messiah jumped, and announced that he was quarantined.”
Everything in between the opening and closing poked fun at all the usual targets — politics, celebrities and Fauda — but kept coming back to the virus.
Various officials of the Ministry of Health news viewers have come to know well during the past few weeks were lampooned, including Moshe Bar Siman Tov, the director general of the Ministry of Health, who interrupted at intervals to announce more Israelis had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and detailed their itineraries, even saying that one patient had met another and that they had married.
It was a rare week when politics provided only part of the laughs. Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, came in wearing biohazard suits and garlands of flowers, carrying hand sanitizer and dancing to “My Sharona,” changed to “My Corona.” They were joined by the head of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, wearing a blue bathrobe because he said he was unable to decide on a  Purim costume and was weighing several options suggested to him on Facebook. Ayman Odeh, the head of the Joint List, also showed up bearing flowers.
But the virus was front and center. There were bits with a couple hoarding food and supplies, and various celebrities in quarantine. Singer Lior Narkis, who was released from isolation, exulted, “I found out I’m not sick, now I can do what I want. I can travel to Italy, I can eat a bat!”
Other quarantined celebrities made appearances, including Gilad Shalit, the former soldier who was captured by Hamas and held for five years, who compared his current isolation to his former captivity, and Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah. He said he was in a bunker all the time anyway and now no longer needed to destroy Israel since the stock market crashed and the airport was closed.
Celebrity couple singer Eyal Golan and his fiancee, model Daniel Greenberg, joined the fun as their wedding planned for Thursday hung in the balance, since they would have to cut more than a thousand guests from their list to comply with the new Ministry of Health guidelines to limit gatherings to just 100 people. There were many jokes at their expense, including one by their wedding planner, who said, “Do you really think anyone would miss Eyal Golan’s wedding? It’s a once-in-three-years event!”
Fauda, which broadcasts the final episode of its third season on Thursday night, also came in for some ribbing, as Doron and the gang tracked their latest target: a high-tech worker just back from Italy who showed up at a mall in Herzliya.
And, in a time when Israelis, who normally travel so much, are staying home, Moshe Kahlon, the finance minister who announced in January he would be retiring from politics, had a suggestion for dealing with the crisis: Turn the airport into a gym.


Tags comedy Eretz Nehederet coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by