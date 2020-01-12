The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Defense Ministry completes trials of advanced version of the Iron Dome

10 years after the first interception test of the system, Defense Ministry boasts of over 2,400 successful interceptions

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 12, 2020 15:38
Iron Dome interception tests (Credit: Defense Ministry)
A decade since the first successful interception test of the Iron Dome system, Israel took a step closer to defending itself against heavy missile barrages with a series of complex but successful experiments for the advanced version of the missile defense system.
The complex series of experiments were carried out by Rafael Advanced Systems and the Defense Ministry’s Administration HOMA program for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure in the south of the country.
During the tests a new and advanced version of the system was examined in a number of scenarios which simulated future threats that the Iron Dome might face during a military confrontation.
“The success of the experiments is an important milestone for Israel's operational ability to defend itself against existing and future threats in the region,”  the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The series of experiments took place 10 years after the first successful interception test of Iron Dome missile defense system in January 2010.
Moshe Patel, the Director of Israel Missile Defense Organization said that the “over the past decade, we have performed dozens of interceptions in trials and over two thousand operational intercepts. The system tested in the current series of experiments is an upgraded and improved system compared to the operational system that we have today.”
According to Patel, when it will be delivered to the IDF, it will allow the Air Force to deal much better with projected threat scenarios.
Brig.-Gen. (res.) EVP Pini Yungman, Head of RAFAEL’s Air Defense Systems Division said that the tests were completed with a 100 percent success rate, intercepting all threats.
“Today we can say that the State of Israel is more defended, beyond what the Iron Dome system could provide before the series of experiments we have just completed,” he said
After a lengthy development process, and with the financial help of the United States, the Iron Dome went into service in April 2011, with its first battery placed near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. Just days later it made its first interception of a grad rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel. To date, the Iron Dome has successfully carried out over 2,400 interceptions.
The Iron Dome has been used during two military operations against terror groups in the Hamas-run coastal enclave and during the last year and a half of violence along the Gaza border which has spilled over to several rounds of rocket fire. Rockets fired towards Israel from war-torn Syria have also been intercepted by the system.
The Rafael-built system carries 24 pounds of explosives and can intercept an incoming projectile from four to 70 kilometers away  and is able to calculate when rockets will land in open areas, choosing not to intercept them, or towards civilian centers.
The Iron Dome, which is designed to shoot down short-range rockets, is part of an umbrella of air defenses.
The Arrow (Arrow-2 and Arrow-3) system intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere and the David’s Sling missile defense system which is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300km. 
Israel continuously improves the technology behind the country’s anti-missile systems, and the last upgrade to the Iron Dome was in 2017 in order to expand and improve the performance capabilities of the system in the face of an unprecedented range of threats.
Since its first deployment, it has intercepted over 85 percent of projectiles fired towards Israeli civilian centers, changing the face of battle between Israel and her enemies.


Tags Defense Ministry Iron Dome Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice moving forward By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Ruthie Blum IDF has been fighting solo. Now, Israel's not going at it alone anymore By RUTHIE BLUM
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT
Eli Kavon Simon Rawidowicz vs. Ben-Gurion on the question of ‘Israel’ By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by