Defense Ministry completes trials of advanced version of the Iron Dome

A decade since the first successful interception test of the Iron Dome system, Israel took a step closer to defending itself against heavy missile barrages with a series of complex but successful experiments for the advanced version of the missile defense system.The complex series of experiments were carried out by Rafael Advanced Systems and the Defense Ministry’s Administration HOMA program for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure in the south of the country. During the tests a new and advanced version of the system was examined in a number of scenarios which simulated future threats that the Iron Dome might face during a military confrontation.“The success of the experiments is an important milestone for Israel's operational ability to defend itself against existing and future threats in the region,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.The series of experiments took place 10 years after the first successful interception test of Iron Dome missile defense system in January 2010.Moshe Patel, the Director of Israel Missile Defense Organization said that the “over the past decade, we have performed dozens of interceptions in trials and over two thousand operational intercepts. The system tested in the current series of experiments is an upgraded and improved system compared to the operational system that we have today.”According to Patel, when it will be delivered to the IDF, it will allow the Air Force to deal much better with projected threat scenarios.Brig.-Gen. (res.) EVP Pini Yungman, Head of RAFAEL’s Air Defense Systems Division said that the tests were completed with a 100 percent success rate, intercepting all threats.“Today we can say that the State of Israel is more defended, beyond what the Iron Dome system could provide before the series of experiments we have just completed,” he saidAfter a lengthy development process, and with the financial help of the United States, the Iron Dome went into service in April 2011, with its first battery placed near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. Just days later it made its first interception of a grad rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel. To date, the Iron Dome has successfully carried out over 2,400 interceptions.The Iron Dome has been used during two military operations against terror groups in the Hamas-run coastal enclave and during the last year and a half of violence along the Gaza border which has spilled over to several rounds of rocket fire. Rockets fired towards Israel from war-torn Syria have also been intercepted by the system.The Rafael-built system carries 24 pounds of explosives and can intercept an incoming projectile from four to 70 kilometers away and is able to calculate when rockets will land in open areas, choosing not to intercept them, or towards civilian centers. The Iron Dome, which is designed to shoot down short-range rockets, is part of an umbrella of air defenses.The Arrow (Arrow-2 and Arrow-3) system intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere and the David’s Sling missile defense system which is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300km. Israel continuously improves the technology behind the country’s anti-missile systems, and the last upgrade to the Iron Dome was in 2017 in order to expand and improve the performance capabilities of the system in the face of an unprecedented range of threats.Since its first deployment, it has intercepted over 85 percent of projectiles fired towards Israeli civilian centers, changing the face of battle between Israel and her enemies.