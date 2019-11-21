NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Democrats can only drool: Netanyahu sounded much like his US counterpart

Netanyahu did not accuse Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit of treason, as Trump has of Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in his impeachment hearings, but he came pretty close.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump (photo credit: REUTERS)
Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump
(photo credit: REUTERS)
When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the Prime Minister’s Office following his bribery indictment on Thursday, he sounded remarkably similar to his close ally, US President Donald Trump.
He repeatedly asked the public to demand an investigation of his investigators, whom he said were infected by politics. He even had his staff tweet it while he spoke.
Netanyahu alleged that the cases against him were intended to topple a prime minister of the Right.
“They weren’t looking to get the truth, they were looking to get me,” Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu did not accuse Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit of treason, as Trump has of Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in his impeachment hearings, but he came pretty close; and he did not retweet a warning that removing him from office would cause a civil war, as Trump did.
But Netanyahu did accuse the police and state prosecutors of “an attempted coup.”
And of course, both Netanyahu and Trump blame their investigations on the media that is complicit in the attempt to overthrow him.
There are more comparisons that can be made, but it is important to point out what is different. In Israel, a prime minister can be ousted much easier than the president of the United States. There are no impeachment hearings in Israel, because our elections are not limited to every four years.
We can have them every four months, and Thursday night, a third election in under a year became almost inevitable.
Unlike American Attorney-General William Barr, who has been accused of being too close to Trump, Mandelblit – who was Netanyahu’s cabinet secretary – acted independently.
We have had two prime ministers in a row indicted, which shows the strength of our legal system. Democrats who wish it was easier to remove Trump from office can only watch what is unfolding in Israel and drool.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu indictment Donald Trump Case 1000 Case 3000 Case 4000 impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Editor's notes: A grand gesture – for now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Lindsey Graham blocks recognition of Armenian Genocide By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by