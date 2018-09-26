Dozens of Israeli backpackers require rescue due to heavy Indian floods

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Dozens of Israelis require help after three intense stormy days in the state of Himachal Pradesh, in North India, made it dangerous and even impossible to keep on traveling.



The area near the resort town of Manali, which is popular tourist destination site, became harsh after roads were cut off and Israeli travelers found themselves unable to continue their travels, stranded without electric power or means of communication.





One Israeli woman is known to be out of reach of the Israeli rescuing teams, the Harel insurance company financed a helicopter to airlift an Israeli couple that suffered from altitude sickness, the rescue was arranged by the Israeli consulate in Delhi.A group of Israeli backpackers are currently staying in a road house with other tourists, but rescue teams are currently unable to contact them, the Israelis were able to deliver a letter a few days ago and an operation to airlift them with a helicopter is currently underway.The town of Kaza currently hosts 20 Israelis who wish to be airlifted despite their insurance companies claiming they are in good health. The hikers were asked to wait for a few days, as more urgent cases require immediate help. Three Israelis are still unaccounted for and the search for them is ongoing.Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Tuesday, mapping out the blocked roads and the people who were trapped. He estimated that between 300 and 350 people were trapped in the Bara-lacha la area of the valley.The Indian Air Force rescued two Germans on Tuesday and five Danish and Norwegian tourists on Wednesday.Local media reported around 500 people, including tourists, trapped in the region.Eight people have died in Himachal Pradesh, due to the weather, media reports said.

