Dr. Ruth, ‘Green Book’ producer to attend Jerusalem Film Festival

Dr. Ruth Westheimer speaks at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, April 29, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the renowned sex therapist, will be a guest of the 36th Jerusalem Film Festival to present a new documentary about her life, Ask Dr. Ruth, by Ryan White. The documentary contains animated sequences that highlight key moments in her life.
The Jerusalem Film Festival will run from July 25 to August 4 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque and other venues throughout the city.
While the full guest list has not been announced yet, two guests who will be giving master classes at a pitching event will be Charles B. Wessler, Oscar-winning producer of Green Book
, and actress Sarah Steele, who played wisecracking IDF vet Marissa Gold on The Good Wife
.
Wessler is currently using his clout to collect photographs, objects and other memorabilia from the pre-World War II Jewish community in Warsaw for a new museum to open there in 2023. In a recent video appeal, the producer – whose films include the Dumb and Dumber
series and There’s Something About Mary
, as well as Green Book
, which won the 2019 Oscar for Best Picture – asked for donations for the museum’s collection.
Steele is best known for her performance as Machiavellian political operative Eli Gold’s daughter on the television series The Good Wife
and its spin-off, The Good Fight
, a character who liked to reminisce about her time in the IDF. The actress has also appeared in such films as James L. Brooks’s Spanglish
and Nicole Holofcener’s Please Give
.
Frédéric Tcheng, the director of the documentary Halston
, a portrait of the legendary designer which is being shown in the Gala section, will be a guest, as will Yolande Zauberman, director of M, a look at a haredi man with a dark secret.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>