Dr. Ruth, ‘Green Book’ producer to attend Jerusalem Film Festival

The Jerusalem Film Festival will run from July 25 to August 4

By
July 16, 2019 21:14
1 minute read.
Dr. Ruth, 'Green Book' producer to attend Jerusalem Film Festival

Dr. Ruth Westheimer speaks at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, April 29, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the renowned sex therapist, will be a guest of the 36th Jerusalem Film Festival to present a new documentary about her life, Ask Dr. Ruth, by Ryan White. The documentary contains animated sequences that highlight key moments in her life.

The Jerusalem Film Festival will run from July 25 to August 4 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque and other venues throughout the city.

While the full guest list has not been announced yet, two guests who will be giving master classes at a pitching event will be Charles B. Wessler, Oscar-winning producer of Green Book, and actress Sarah Steele, who played wisecracking IDF vet Marissa Gold on The Good Wife.

Wessler is currently using his clout to collect photographs, objects and other memorabilia from the pre-World War II Jewish community in Warsaw for a new museum to open there in 2023. In a recent video appeal, the producer – whose films include the Dumb and Dumber series and There’s Something About Mary, as well as Green Book, which won the 2019 Oscar for Best Picture – asked for donations for the museum’s collection.

Steele is best known for her performance as Machiavellian political operative Eli Gold’s daughter on the television series The Good Wife and its spin-off, The Good Fight, a character who liked to reminisce about her time in the IDF. The actress has also appeared in such films as James L. Brooks’s Spanglish and Nicole Holofcener’s Please Give.

Frédéric Tcheng, the director of the documentary Halston, a portrait of the legendary designer which is being shown in the Gala section, will be a guest, as will Yolande Zauberman, director of M, a look at a haredi man with a dark secret.

