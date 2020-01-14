The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dr. Ruth promises scholarship donors 'good sex for life'

Dr. Ruth Westheimer established a scholarship endowment upon receiving honorary degree from Ben-Gurion University.

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
JANUARY 14, 2020 11:17
DR. RUTH Westheimer celebrates her 90th birthday at the Celebrate Israel Parade. (photo credit: Courtesy)
DR. RUTH Westheimer celebrates her 90th birthday at the Celebrate Israel Parade.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
World renowned sex therapist, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, will be receiving an honorary doctoral degree from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev on May 19, 2020 in Beersheba at the University’s 50th anniversary celebration.
"How fitting that a woman of Dr. Ruth's stature, who heard David Ben-Gurion announce the new State of Israel as a young woman in Israel in 1948, will receive an honorary degree from the University that bears his name seven decades later amidst a long and distinguished career. It is a great honor for BGU to recognize her achievements during our 50th anniversary," said BGU President Professor Daniel Chamovitz.
“Dr. Ruth is incredibly deserving of an honorary degree for all she has accomplished. She has impacted the lives of people around the world by bringing human sexuality into public discourse,” said Doug Seserman, CEO of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. 
In recognition of her honorary doctorate, Westheimer has decided to establish the Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer Endowed Scholarship for Psychology. It will fund psychology student scholarships at BGU’s Department of Psychology. 
“I am so excited to be awarded this honorary degree from Ben-Gurion University. I am proud to be establishing an endowed scholarship to help Israeli students in perpetuity,” declared Westheimer. 
Westheimer promised more, "The secret is, everyone who donates gets good sex for life." Could there be any better way to raise funds for the scholarship?
Dr. Ruth has always been committed to the Jewish people and Israel. Born in Germany, her parents were killed in the Holocaust. After World War II, at age 17, she became a sniper in the Haganah, fighting in Israel's War of Independence, during which she was severely injured.
“I am an orphan of the Holocaust and was in Israel in 1948 when David Ben-Gurion declared the State of Israel,” said Westheimer. “We danced all night. I would have loved to have met him because he was both brilliant and short. I am delighted to have a scholarship for the University that bears his name as Israel’s founding father and first prime minister. I just love BGU!”



