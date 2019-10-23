Easy dishes for ‘after the chagim’

Now that we’ve all made it through an entire month of holidays, it’s time to step back and make some really simple and quick dishes during the first week after Sukkot. That doesn’t mean they can’t be tasty. Below, I’ve included recipes that call for only the most basic and reasonably priced ingredients that almost everyone has at home – just plain, simple, home-cooked food made from potatoes, herbs and tomatoes – the type of food from which everyone wants a second helping of.



Tipascale for cooking with ground beef:

• ½ cup of matzah meal can be swapped with 1 slice of bread soaked in water and then squeezed out, or cooked quinoa or millet.

• You can mix ground beef with ground turkey or chicken. These meatballs usually come out a little more airy.

• When you’re making tomato sauce for children, you can add a few tablespoons of ketchup and a little extra oregano, too.

Makes 35-40 meatballs.½ kg. ground beef2 large potatoes, grated coarsely4 medium onions, grated coarsely15 sprigs of parsley, chopped3 medium eggs½ Tbsp. chicken powder½ tsp. black pepper½ tsp. baharat spice mix½ tsp. salt¼-½ cup matzah meal (or 1 slice of bread soaked in water and then squeezed well)Oil for fryingTomato sauce:2 Tbsp. olive oil1 large onion, chopped finely6 cloves of garlic, crushed1 tomato, chopped finely3 Tbsp. tomato paste½ tsp. harissa (hot chili paste) or pilpelchuma (pepper garlic sauce)½ tsp. salt¼ tsp. spicy paprika1 tsp. sweet paprika½ tsp. sugar¼ tsp. cinnamon2 ½ - 3 cups waterIn a large bowl, mix the ground beef with the potato, onion and parsley. Add the eggs, soup powder, pepper, baharat, salt and matzah meal. Mix well. If the mixture is too watery, you can add some more matza meal.Heat the oil in a large pot. Form meatballs with a diameter of 5 cm. and fry them on both sides until they just change color. If you don’t want to fry them, you can bake them in the oven.To prepare the sauce, heat a large pot and fry the onion and garlic for 1-2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, harissa and spices. Stir and then add the water and bring to a boil. Add the meatballs and shake the pot so that the sauce covers all of them. Cook over a low flame for 15-20 minutes or until the sauce becomes nice and thick. Serve over white rice.Level of difficulty: Medium.Time: 50-60 minutes.Status: Meat.Use a 23 cm. x 30 cm. pan.Filling:2 Tbsp. olive oil1 large onion, chopped finely500 g. ground beef1 egg, beaten3 sprigs of parsley, chopped finely3 sprigs of cilantro, chopped finely4 sprigs of basil, chopped finely2 cloves of garlicSalt and pepper to taste500 g. pasta shellsLining of pan:2 tomatoes, sliced1 cup spinach leavesSauce:2 Tbsp. olive oil1 onion, chopped finely3 Tbsp. tomato paste4 cloves of garlic, crushed1-1½ cups water¼ tsp. sugar3 basil leaves, chopped finely½ tsp. spicy red pepper1 Tbsp. sweet paprikaSalt and pepper to tasteHeat the olive oil in a pan and sauté onion until golden brown. Add the meat and sauté until it’s all broken up and turned gray.Transfer to a medium bowl and add the egg and mix. Add the parsley, cilantro, basil, garlic, salt and pepper. Mix and adjust seasoning. Fill the shells with the mixture.Grease a pan and line it with tomatoes and spinach. Arrange the shells so that they’re tightly fitted into the pan.To make the sauce, heat a pan with oil and sauté the onions until they are golden brown. Add the tomato paste and the rest of the ingredients and mix. Bring to a boil and cook over a low flame for 2-3 minutes.Pour the sauce over the stuffed shells. Make sure all the shells are covered. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C (355°F) for 30 minutes. Serve hot.Level of difficulty: Medium.Time: 60 minutes.Status: Meat.You can swap the beef for ground chicken if you prefer.You can use different herbs.You can swap the spinach for thin slices of light green squash.Use a round 20 cm. pan.150 g. butter, cold and cut into cubes1 cup sugar3 eggs1½ cups self-rising flour, sifted½ cup candied orange peels, cubed1½ Tbsp. lemon peel, grated½ cup sour cream½ cup lemon juiceServing suggestion:1 cup sweet whipped cream with 1 Tbsp. powdered sugarPlace the butter and sugar in the bowl of a mixer. Whip until creamy and light.Add the eggs one after the other and continue mixing. Fold in the flour, lemon peel, candied peels, sour cream and lemon juice.Pour mixture into the pan and bake in an oven that’s been heated to 180°C (355°F) for 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.Slice cake and serve with a spoonful of whipped cream.Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 50 minutes.Status: Dairy.It’s important to sift the flour, not just for kashrut reasons, but to aerate it and make it light and fluffy.Translated by Hannah Hochner.Text and styling: Pascale Perez-Rubin

